As Usual, Dubai Broadcast Will Be Something to See

More than one billion TV viewers across 150 territories will have access to a truly world-class and innovative broadcast of the $30 million Dubai World Cup day—the world's richest raceday—from Meydan March 31.

Horses from a dozen countries will compete in nine top-class races, including six group 1 contests.

Racecourse Media Group, with the support of its technical partner, Timeline TV, aim to deliver the most innovative Dubai World Cup broadcast yet, with the help of more than 50 production and support staff at Meydan and 20 camera operators.

Production features include:

• Flyaway production facility producing both track and presentation feeds

• Sony 4300 Super Slow Mo cameras, Augmented Reality Jib and Mini RF Cams in the starting stalls offering super close-ups of jockeys

• Eight times Super Slow mini camera on finish line rail

• HEVC Stalls cameras to provide multiple angles

• Remote hot head cameras employed around the track

• HEGO Touchscreen and Augmented Reality graphics bringing the parade ring studio to life

• Virtual Reality graphics including distance lines, sponsor graphics, virtual finishing line, picture in picture replays and jockey silks

• Steward review system, giving stewards direct control of footage and enabling them to simultaneously view different angles, pause, enlarge footage and compare angles side-by-side

• A site-wide Radio Frequency network to sustain cameras and radio-mics for roving reporters

In the U.S., TVG plans to begin coverage of all the races at 7:30 a.m. ET while NBCSN will cover the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) with coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Video

Other broadcasters signed up by Meydan's distribution and production company, Racecourse Media Group (RMG), Sina (China), Super Sport (South Africa), ESPN (Latin America, Caribbean), Dsport (India), The Green Channel/Fuji TV (Japan), Racing.com and Sky Thoroughbred Central (Australia), Match (Russia), Arena Sport (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Macedonia, Slovenia and Kosovo), Racing UK and At The Races (UK and Republic of Ireland), TV3 (Republic of Ireland), and TVP (Poland).

The MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region will be served by live coverage from Dubai Racing Channel and Yas TV.

The Dubai World Cup will headline Eurosport's weekly equestrian magazine program broadcast in more than 120 territories, while Trans World Sport, the leading global sports magazine programme, will offer the fixture added exposure, as will CNN, which is covering the race for its World Sport programme. ITV will air content from the fixture within its live broadcast on Saturday in the UK.

In addition, news outlets across the world will receive the story of the day via SNTV, the leading sports news video agency, which has a potential household reach of more than one billion.

The presenting and reporting team consists of Nick Luck, Rishi Persad, Angus McNae, Britney Eurton, Andrew LeJeune, Tom Stanley and Scott Hazelton.