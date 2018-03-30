PDJF Holding First Telethon on TVG April 8

The Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF) is delighted to announce on April 8, its first telethon live on the TVG Network, in association with Betfair. America's racing community will join together to support the great work of the PDJF, which provides benefits to nearly 60 former riders each month who have suffered catastrophic on-track injuries.

Superstar guest jockeys of today and yesterday will be waiting at the other end of the line from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT. Viewers, players, or fans can call 1-800-TVG-PDJF to say hello and make a donation to support the PDJF's mission. Expect current Hall of Fame stars like Mike Smith, John Velazquez, and Javier Castellano as well as retired Hall of Famers such as Pat Day, Chris McCarron, Ramon Dominguez. In addition, renowned Quarter Horse jockeys Cody Jensen and Eddie Garcia as well as many others including PDJF recipients on the other end of the line.

The PDJF is a 501(c)3 public charity that provides financial assistance to former jockeys who have suffered on-track injuries. Since its creation in 2006, nearly $9 million has been distributed to support disabled jockeys most of whom have sustained paralysis or brain injuries. With no guaranteed source of funding, the PDJF is 100% reliant on donations.

"We are excited to be working with the Jockeys' Guild to raise money and awareness for this important cause," said Kip Levin, CEO of TVG. "The recent death of Jose Flores is a tragic reminder of the risks jockeys take every time someone gives them a leg up. We hope that our telethon will help the PDJF continue its critical mission to provide care and resources for injured riders."

"We appreciate the support of TVG and are excited to help raise funds for the PDJF through the telethon. Many jockeys will take part by answering the phones when fans call in to make a donation. The PDJF has no dedicated funding from the industry so this telethon will help in providing the monthly monetary assistance to the riders who have suffered catastrophic on-track injuries," said Terry Meyocks, National Manger of the Jockeys' Guild.

"On behalf of the PDJF Board of Directors, we are grateful to have this opportunity to put the needs of the PDJF recipients on a national stage," said Nancy Lasala, President of the PDJF. "We want to thank those that have supported us in the past and continue to support us today and we welcome the opportunity to work with all of our industry partners."