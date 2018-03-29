Sporting Chance to Blue Grass Stakes

D. Wayne Lukas has called an audible with Sporting Chance and will send the grade 1 winner to the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2) April 7 at Keeneland, the Hall of Fame trainer said March 29.

Lukas had originally targeted the $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) April 14 at Oaklawn Park for Sporting Chance, who has been based in Hot Springs since late last year. Sporting Chance ran twice at the meet, finishing a troubled third in the $500,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) Feb. 19 and a disappointing fifth in the $900,000 Rebel Stakes (G2) March 17, the final major local prep for the Arkansas Derby.

"I have great respect for the horses that are showing up for this one," said Lukas, a two-time winner of the Blue Grass. "I just think it might be a better fit. Trying to find out the proper keys, the right buttons."

Lukas said Luis Saez will be reunited with Sporting Chance in the Blue Grass. Saez rode Sporting Chance to a victory in the $350,000 Hopeful Stakes (G1) Sept. 4 at Saratoga Race Course and in the Southwest, which marked the 3-year-old debut for the son of Tiznow .

In his first work since the Rebel, Sporting Chance recorded a five-furlong bullet move over a fast track March 27 in :59 1/5. Clockers caught Sporting Chance's last quarter-mile in :22 4/5 and he galloped out to six furlongs in 1:12 4/5. Lukas said Luis Contreras worked Sporting Chance Tuesday morning.

"Best work he's had this spring," Lukas said. "Real pleased. Excellent work. I thought he looked well within himself. He did everything right. Clearly, the best work he's had all spring."

Lukas added that Bravazo, winner of the Risen Star Stakes presented by Lamarque Ford (G2), will not run again until the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

Bravazo won the Risen Star Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots and most recently finished eighth in the March 24 $1 million Twinspires Louisiana Derby (G2). With 54 points, Bravazo is safely in the Kentucky Derby field.

"I've got the luxury of having six weeks to fine tune him," Lukas said. "I'll have a nice fresh horse for the Derby, it looks like."