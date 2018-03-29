Economic Model to Remain in Dubai After Godolphin Mile

When graded stakes winner Economic Model starts in the March 31 Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City—District One (G2), it will represent both a career first for his trainer, Chad Brown, and a swan song of sorts.

Economic Model is set to become the first representative to run in Dubai from Brown's powerhouse stable. He enters Saturday's test against 13 rivals off a victory in the Feb. 24 Hal's Hope Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park—the first graded stakes win for the son of Flatter .

Following that effort, the 5-year-old horse was sold by Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and regardless of the outcome of the Godolphin Mile, the horse will remain in Dubai to be transferred to the care of trainer Nicholas Bachalard.

It is Brown's patience with Economic Model that has helped put the horse in his current position of taking on some of the globe's best. In 2016, Economic Model was one of the more promising 3-year-olds in Brown's stable, but foot problems sidetracked the horse's career, limiting him to four starts in 2017. Following a four-month layoff after an allowance victory at Belmont Park in October, a finally healthy Economic Model took the Hal's Hope by 1 3/4 lengths over Irish War Cry.

Economic Model looked extremely sharp March 29 as he galloped once around the dirt track under Guezal Cruz, who is in Dubai with the horse while Brown remains in the United States.

Also looking well to the relief of his connections was group 1 winner Big Orange, one of the leading contenders for Saturday's $1 million Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors (G2T). Owners Bill and Tim Gredley were on hand with trainer Michael Bell to watch the top stayer have a strong workout on the Meydan training track.

Big Orange, who bested Order of St George in a memorable edition of the Gold Cup (G1) at Royal Ascot in June, tied up after working on March 26, stayed in the barn March 27, and had a steady canter March 28. This was his first proper workout since.

"That was a heartening sight," said Bell, who later added: "The hour after the work was when we worry that the set-fast (tying up) might return, but he came back to the barn very, very well. That's a relief. It's stressful enough having runners in big races without this added stress.

"In terms of condition, the horse is the best he has ever looked. He seems fine this morning, and we just hope the set-fast doesn't reoccur. It happens after exercise. He didn't do too much today, but as long as he is OK later, then he'll have a nice breeze tomorrow."

