TVG Plans Coverage of Dubai World Cup, Florida Derby

Celebrating two of the biggest racing events of the year, TVG, America's Horse Racing Network, will feature special programming with live, on-site coverage this weekend for the $10 million Dubai World Cup and the 67th Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park, the network announced today.

TVG's special Florida Derby coverage, presented by Darby Dan Farm, kicks off today with previews of key contenders for South Florida's signature race for three-year-olds and interviews with their connections live from Gulfstream Park South Florida. On Friday, analysts Todd Schrupp, Christina Blacker and Dave Weaver join TVG's regular Gulfstream Park team, Caton Bredar and Gabby Gaudet, for additional coverage of the $1 million, Grade I event, including analysis of pre-race workouts. Live coverage continues Saturday with a special post-time of 11:30 AM ET and a card that includes the Grade II Gulfstream Park Oaks. Both the Florida Derby and the Gulfstream Park Oaks award 100 points to the winner in their respective Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks divisions.

Analysts Britney Eurton, Scott Hazelton, Mike Joyce and Simon Bray will be reporting live from Meydan Racecourse NAME OF THE TRACK as part of TVG's special coverage of the Dubai World Cup, presented by Shadwell Farm. with Bray and Joyce will be leading TVG's coverage and while Eurton and Hazleton are scheduled to contribute to anchoring the event's world-feed. Coverage will include interviews, analysis, workout recaps and a special behind-the-scenes features on Zabeel Racing's popular 12-year-old Reynaldothewizard, expected to make his fifth start in the Dubai Golden Shaheen. Live programming will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning with an expected post time of 12:50 p.m. ET for the Dubai World Cup and extended coverage of the UAE Derby as part of TVG's Spendthrift Farm Road to the Derby.

"Our television investment into these fantastic events from Dubai and Gulfstream are part of our continuing effort to bring every race, every day into the homes of fans and bettors," said Kevin Grigsby, Executive Producer Betfair US TVG Network. "We want to thank our partners and our sponsors from Shadwell, Darby Dan and Spendthrift for their support of these premier events."

As part of its Dubai World Cup programming, TVG will present an encore broadcast of its award winning 2017 special feature, "Arrogate, Super Horse." The video, which highlights Arrogate's amazing come-from-behind triumph in the 2017 Dubai World Cup with exclusive interviews with Team Baffert, recently won two prestigious Cynopsis Media Awards (Short Form).

Saturday, TVG account holders can once again take advantage of the Money Back Special promotion. Available in all the Derby preps, customers can get their first win bet back (up to $10) if their pick finishes second or third in the Florida Derby and/or the UAE Derby. Additionally, TVG is offering Money Back Special on the Dubai World Cup. Additionally, TVG is offering Pick 4 Insurance on the Late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Saturday. Customers can get up to $25 back if their Pick 4 ticket finishes with three out of four.

In addition to its flagship network, TVG's special coverage of the Dubai World Cup and Florida Derby is also available on the new over-the-top Watch TVG app via Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.