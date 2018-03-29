HRRN to Broadcast Florida Derby

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

March 29, 2018

HRRN TO BROADCAST EQUINE FORUM, XPRESSBET FLORIDA DERBY LIVE FROM GULFSTREAM PARK SATURDAY

Coverage Presented by Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association



Horse Racing Radio Network (HRRN), the Eclipse Award-winning broadcast organization based in Lexington, KY and official radio home of the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup World Championships, announced Thursday, their schedule for Saturday's major Triple Crown preps, the Florida Derby (G1).

The network's popular weekly talk show, the Equine Forum presented by Red Brand Fence and Keeneland Select, will air live from Gulfstream Park Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m. ET. The show can be heard nationwide on Sirius 219/XM 201 along with terrestrial affiliates across the country and is streamed live and podcast on the HRRN website, www.horseracingradio.net.

The Xpressbet Florida Derby broadcast highlight's HRRN's Saturday afternoon slate. Brought to you by the Florida Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, coverage begins at 5:00 PM ET and can be heard throughout North America on SiriusXM channel 93 with live streaming provided on the HRRN website.

Holy Bull (G2) winner Audible, Remsen (G2) winner Catholic Boy, Fountain of Youth (G2) winner Promises Fulfilled and Swale (G3) winner Strike Power are among the favorites set to compete. A pair of other stakes are scheduled to air from Hallandale Beach, during the time slot, the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) and the Pan American (G2).

Mike Penna, Jude Feld and Dan Mason will anchor the coverage, which is part of the "Saturdays at Gulfstream" series. Track announcer Pete Aiello will provide the live race calls.

About HRRN

The Horse Racing Radio Network is your home for Eclipse Award winning coverage of the biggest events in racing throughout the year. In 2018, HRRN will broadcast more than 125 stakes races from racetracks across the United States and around the world. HRRN is the official radio network of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont Stakes and Breeders' Cup World Championships and produces a series of popular talk shows aired throughout the week on SiriusXM satellite radio: Xpressbet Radio on HRRN (Wednesday - Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET), Jock Talk presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka (Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. ET), Trainer Talk presented by Fasig-Tipton (Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. ET), Brisnet Call In Show (Thursday, 6-7 p.m. ET), Weekend Stakes Preview presented by NYRA Bets (Friday, 6-7 p.m. ET) and the Equine Forum (Saturday, 8-10 a.m. ET).

