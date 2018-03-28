Best Digs Deep to Land $1.2M Into Mischief Colt

Larry Best made his first big splash in the 2-year-olds in training market last year, and he's enjoyed early success with one of his seven-figures purchases on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Best, who buys in the name of OXO Equine, struck again at the highest level during the March 28 Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale, going to $1.2 million for an Into Mischief colt from the Eddie Woods consignment.

Hip 77: 2-year-old, c, 2016, Into Mischief - Assets of War, by Lawyer Ron; Breeder: Stoneway Farm (KY) Sale Price: $1,200,000

Buyer: OXO Equine

Consignor: Eddie Woods, agent Sale History: 2017FTKJUL $190,000.

The colt, Hip 77, was bred in Kentucky by Stoneway Farm and purchased by Quarter Pole Enterprises for $190,000 from Paramount Sales at the 2017 Fasig-Tipton July sale. The colt's second and third dams, respectively, are graded stakes winners Added Asset and Added Elegance.

During the under tack show, the colt breezed an eighth-mile in the co-fastest time of :10.

"I wasn't surprised with the price," Best said. "I don't make the market. The market drove it because the individual was thought to be a quality prospect. I thought he was one of the better colts at the sale."

Best said having Lecomte Stakes (G3) winner Instilled Regard, who he purchased for $1.05 million out of the 2017 Ocala Breeders' Sales March sale, as a potential Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) starter did not play a factor in his bullish purchase this year.

"I don't get hung up on the Kentucky Derby trail," said Best, adding that his recent pricey purchase will be sent to trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, who conditions Instilled Regard. "My goal is to win quality stakes races over the long term, and if the horse takes you to the Kentucky Derby, then you are blessed."

Woods said the colt's price was a bit of a surprise.

"I knew he would sell well, but I didn't think he would get past $1 million," he remarked. "He never missed a beat. He breezed fantastic and vetted really well. Everyone was on him, and that is what it takes."

Woods said the colt had improved since being bought as a yearling.

"He's grown up a lot. In July, they're very babiyish, and you have to look through a lot. He had all the parts and had one little issue that is still there. It is very, very minor and everyone lives with it. It's just common sense."