Fast-Working Orb Filly Brings $900,000 from Baoma

The chestnut Orb filly that worked a quarter-mile in :21, the fastest work since Fasig-Tipton began selling at Gulfstream Park in 2015, sold to Baoma Corp. March 28 for $900,000.

Sold by Tom McCrocklin as agent, the filly's second dam is grade 1 winner Dream of Summer, who is the dam of multiple graded stakes winner and sire Creative Cause and graded stakes winner Destin.

Hip 54: 2-year-old, f, 2016, Orb - Taboo, by Forestry; Breeder: Merriebelle Stable (KY) Sale Price: $900,000

Buyer: Baoma Corp., Donato Lanni, agt.

Consignor: Tom McCrocklin, agent Sale History: 2017FTSAUG $130,000.

"We were expecting her to sell well," McCrocklin said. "She showed a lot and showed well, breezed well, vetted well. Did everything she was supposed to, and we were expecting a good sale, but you never really know how much. It was well above our reserve, and we thought they would compete after that. We don't buy them back."

McCrocklin gave all the credit to Billy Koch and Gary Fenton, who pinhooked the filly for a partnership.

"She's really never lacked development. She never lacked anything. She really did it all," he said.

"We're so excited," Koch said. "We know Donato bought her and she's going to Baffert, which is big for us because we're in Southern California, and we get to see her all the time. We're so excited for the partners.

"We're so fortunate that we have such a great guy in Tom McCrocklin," Koch continued. "We couldn't do this without all of our partners who trust us and believe in us, and believe in Tom. That's a huge part of it. It's a lot of luck. We talked about it all morning, and you need to have luck and you need to have the right horse, and she was special."