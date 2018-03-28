Fluor Picks Up Uncle Mo Colt for $850,000

Agent Marette Farrell signed the ticket March 28 on behalf of Peter Fluor for an $850,000 bay colt by Uncle Mo at the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale.

Out of the Argentine stakes winner Potra Clasica, the colt was consigned by Crupi's New Castle Farm.

Hip 21: 2-year-old, c, 2016, Uncle Mo - Potra Clasica (ARG), by Potrillon (ARG); Breeder: John Penn & Sue's Farm II, LLC (FL) Sale Price: $850,000

Buyer: Marette Farrell, agt. for Peter Fluor

Consignor: Crupi's New Castle Farm, agent Sale History: 2017FTSAUG $300,000; 2016KEENOV $180,000.

"He was terribly efficient in his breeze, a wonderful pedigree, and I liked the family," Fluor said. "So we looked very hard at him, and my partner and I are very pleased to have him."

Fluor, whose Speedway Stable campaigned 2017 TVG Pacific Classic Stakes (G1) winner Collected, said his partner in the colt is K.C. Weiner.

"We have mostly bought 2-year-olds, a few ready-made horses. One that comes to mind is (multiple grade 1 winner) Hard Not to Like," Fluor added. "And we bought a few yearlings, but mostly 2-year-olds. Have about 10 in training."

Farrell described the colt's breeze as efficient and powerful.

"As soon as he walked out of his stall and came out in front of me, he blew me away," she said. "I thought he was incredible. When we talked about our numbers for the sale, I loved the way it was lining up, because my No. 1 horse was my best horse, and that was him.

"I said to Peter, 'You know what? If we just buy this horse, I'm happy to go home,' " she added. "You always want to pay a little less, but it was just a tad beyond what we had slated for this one."