NBCSN Plans Coverage of Dubai World Cup, Florida Derby

NBCSN presents coverage of two live horse racing events this Saturday, March 31, beginning with the $10 million Dubai World Cup at 12:30 p.m. ET, and continuing with the $1 million Florida Derby at 6 p.m. ET.

West Coast, who finished second in January's Pegasus World Cup and third in the 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic, headlines the 10-horse field for the Dubai World Cup. The field features three additional horses from last fall's Breeders' Cup Classic: Gunnevera, Mubtaahij and Pavel

Nick Luck hosts the Dubai World Cup telecast live from Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

The Florida Derby, a crucial race for Triple Crown hopefuls, is expected to feature top Kentucky Derby contenders Audible and Promises Fulfilled at The Stronach Group-owned Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Three of the last five Kentucky Derby winners prepped with victories in the Florida Derby, including 2017 winner Always Dreaming, 2016 winner Nyquist, and 2013 winner Orb. Overall, 24 Kentucky Derby winners started in the Florida Derby, the most of any prep race for three-year-olds. The 2018 Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 5, on NBC.

Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, who won six Triple Crown races, and Randy Moss will call the action for the Florida Derby.

NBCSN coverage will be streamed live on NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app via "TV Everywhere," giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. Powered by Playmaker Media, the NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

NBC SPORTS GROUP AND HORSE RACING: In addition to the Dubai World Cup and Florida Derby, NBC Sports Group is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Triple Crown, Breeders' Cup, The Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Invitational. NBC has been the exclusive home of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes since 2001, and the Belmont Stakes since 2011, when the NBC Sports Group reassembled the Triple Crown.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.