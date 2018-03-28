2018 TOBA Seminars and Clinics Schedule

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association announced the 2018 schedule for its seminars and clinics. These educational events feature various topics for prospective, new and established Thoroughbred owners and breeders.

"We are honored to host our seminars and clinics in partnership with many of the top racetracks, breeding farms, and sales companies," said TOBA marketing and education director Meredith Downey. "TOBA programs offer a unique experience welcoming fans and current owners alike, to connect with industry professionals and learn more about our sport."

The 2018 schedule is:

April 22: Ownership Seminar at Keeneland (Lexington, Ky.)

June 2-3: Breeding Clinic in Lexington, Ky.

June 29: Ownership Seminar at Woodbine (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

August 6-7: Pedigree & Conformation Clinic in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

December 1: Ownership Seminar at Gulfstream Park (Hallandale Beach, Fla.)

The TOBA seminars and clinics are open to both TOBA members and non-members. The 2018 schedule is available at www.toba.org. TOBA members receive a discounted rate for each clinic and non-members can join TOBA today to take advantage of the discount.