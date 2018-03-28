Registration Open for AHC National Issues Forum

Registration is now open for the AHC's 2018 Annual Meeting and National Issues Forum.

The theme of the National Issues Forum will be "Let's Capitalize On It!" and will focus on ways the equine industry can learn and grow from both equine and outside industry segments as well as expanding technology beneficial to both humans and equines.

Registration and Tentative Schedule

The Forum will kick off Tuesday with speaker Luis Benitez, Director of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, where he will give an overview of his roles and responsibilities, as well as explain how other states could adopt a similar model. Following Mr. Benitez will be a panel titled "Survey Says" and will examine various data trends within the equine industry over the past several years. The morning will also include a youth engagement panel, "Building the pipeline of future horse enthusiasts," and will feature representatives from the PGA "First Tee" program and the Outdoor Industry Association's "Outdoor Nation."

The afternoon session will start with Dan Ashe, President and CEO of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). AZA is a nonprofit association dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, animal welfare, education, science and recreation. Noted author and journalist Fran Jurga will also be speaking on emerging technologies in the equine industry. Also speaking will be Anne Poulson, Dr. Yuval Neria and Dr. Prudence Fisher from the Man 'o War Project and Columbia University Medical Center presenting their methodology and findings from their clinical research to determine the effectiveness of EAAT on military veterans suffering from PTSD. Also include panels of Congressional representatives, and equine aftercare, followed by round table discussion on topics of interests.

New this year, vendors will be set up to provide live demonstrations of emerging technologies including health monitoring sensors for horses and virtual reality demonstrations.

The AHC's Annual Meeting will take place Sunday, June 10th - Wednesday, June 13th. Sunday and Monday various committees of the AHC will meet. The Annual Meeting and National Issues Forum will take place on Tuesday and are open to both AHC members and non-members- we encourage anyone involved in the equine industry to attend to learn about new developments and how they can become involved!

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the AHC at info@horsecouncil.org or (202) 296.4031.

