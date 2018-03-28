Japan Holds Strong Hand in Dubai Grass Races

Japan holds a strong hand in two of the three non-sprint grass races on the Dubai World Cup undercard, and in the third, the Aga Khan's Vazirabad will be running for a "three-peat."

The races all have deep and competitive fields.

The Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1), at 2,410 meters (about 1 1/2 miles) features some classy Japanese horses and Cloth of Stars, runner-up to Enable in the 2017 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1).

Cloth of Stars, a 5-year-old son of Sea The Stars, is trained in France for Godolphin by Andre Fabre. After falling 2 1/2 lengths short of Enable in the Arc, Cloth of Stars was put away until March 6, when he finished second to stablemate Talismanic in the Prix Darshaan at Chantilly. Fabre opted to run Talismanic on the dirt in the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1).

Cloth of Stars "got a bit lit up" when he encountered some traffic during morning training March 28, said Lisa-Jane Graffard, who is minding him for Fabre. "He is not the easiest ride ... but (his work rider) Claude has a great relationship with him and has the measure of him," she reported.

The Japanese contingent is formidable. Rey de Oro, a 4-year-old colt by King Kamehameha, won the 2017 Tokyo Yushun/Japanese Derby (G1), then finished second behind Cheval Grand and ahead of Kitasan Black in the Japan Cup (G1). Satono Crown may be past his prime at age eight but the son of Marju has extensive international experience, including a victory over Highland Reel in the Longines Hong Kong Vase (G1) in 2016. Mozu Katchan, a 4-year-old filly by Harbinger is the Japanese longshot.

Jockey Christophe Lemaire accompanied Rey de Oro on a 1,000-meter gallop three days out from the race and announced, "He was perfect."

Also in with a chance in the Sheema Classic are Poet's Word, a Sir Michael Stoute trainee who had a pair of impressive runner-up showings last season; Idaho, the younger full brother of Highland Reel, from Aidan O'Brien's stable; and Hawkbill, a Kitten's Joy colt who is Godolphin's second string here despite winning the Dubai City of Gold Sponsored by Emirates Skycargo (G2) on Super Saturday.

The Japanese squad for the Dubai Turf Sponsored by DP World (G1), may be even stronger than the Sheema Classic team. The Dubai Turf is 1,800 meters (about 9 furlongs) and drew a field of 14.

Vivlos won the Dubai Turf last year and Real Steel won in 2016, and both are back. Neorealism won the 2017 Audemars Piguet QE II Cup (G1) in Hong Kong. Deirdre won the Shuka Sho (G1) Oct. 15 in Tokyo and the aspiring Crocosmia rounds out the brigade.

The opposition comes from around the globe and includes Janoobi, a 4-year-old son of Silvano who worked his way up the ladder during the Dubai World Cup Carnival with a win, a second and a third for trainer Mike de Kock.

Godolphin fields Benbatl, a 4-year-old Dubawi colt who likely will be a force in England this year after his fifth-place showing in the 2016 Investec Derby (G1), and Blair House, a Pivotal gelding who defeated Benbatl and Janoobi in the Jebel Hatta Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) on Super Saturday.

Benbatl had a light workout March 28 over the Meydan turf and trainer Saeed bin Suroor said he should be "spot on for Saturday. It is a very strong race but, with a good draw, he should run a very big race," the veteran Godolphin trainer said. A few hours later, he drew gate 5.

Other top yards from around the world are represented in the Dubai Turf. O'Brien has Lancaster Bomber, a War Front colt who finished second to World Approval in the Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) at Del Mar. John Gosden entered Monarch's Glen a Juddmonte Farms homebred son of Frankel. Fabre has Tres Fleurs, a 4-year-old Dansili colt seeking a breakthrough performance.

The Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (G2), features a field of 16 going 3,200 meters (about 2 miles) around two turns on the turf. Although Vazirabad is seeking what would be a record third straight win, the race is highly competitive.

Vazirabad's trainer, Alain de Royer Dupre, arrived in Dubai in time to watch his veteran work on the morning of March 28 and said he approves of the gate 5 barrier draw. "But I also know how hard it is to win a race three times in a row," he added. "It is a big challenge and there are some good horses in the race."

Godolphin sends out five for the Gold Cup with Rare Rhythm most prominent. The lightly raced 6-year-old Dubawi gelding comes off a first-up victory in the Nad Al Sheba Trophy Sponsored by Al Nabooda Civil Engineering (G3) March 1. In that race, he defeated several of the rivals he will face again in the Gold Cup, including Vazirabad, who finished second, and third-place finisher Sheikhzayedroad.

Back from last year's fourth-place finish is Big Orange, a 7-year-old Duke of Marmalade gelding trained by Michael Bell. Big Orange rallied from that defeat to win the Gold Cup (G1) at Royal Ascot in a dramatic battle to the wire over Order of St George.

Jockey Ryan Moore lands on Dal Harraild, a 5-year-old Champs Elysees last seen winning the totetrifecta Pick the 1,2,3 Conditions Stakes at Chelmsford in England March 10. That race was a fast-track qualifier for the finals of the All-Weather Championships, set for March 30.