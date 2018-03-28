Belmont Stakes Fan Will Have Shot at $150,000

The New York Racing Association today announced the launch of an innovative promotion that will provide one lucky fan with the chance of a lifetime—to earn $150,000 by picking the winner of the 150th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.

The Belmont Stakes $150,000 Sweepstakes is open for entries starting today. Just prior to the running of the 150th Belmont Stakes on June 9, the grand prize winner will reveal to a packed house at Belmont Park his or her selection to win "The Test of the Champion". Should that horse emerge victorious, the fan will take home $150,000.

In addition to earning the chance at $150,000, the grand prize winner is entitled to a premium VIP experience to the 3-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, including hospitality, air fare and five nights of hotel accommodations in the New York City area.

"The $150,000 Belmont Stakes Sweepstakes will add a whole new element to what is already the most exciting day in horse racing," said NYRA CEO & President Chris Kay. "Every ticket to the 2018 Belmont Stakes purchased before May 18 now comes with the chance for a life changing score. When the starting gate opens on the evening of June 9, one fan is in store for the thrill of a lifetime."

Fans can participate in the Belmont Stakes $150,000 Sweepstakes by purchasing a ticket to the 150th Belmont Stakes. Each ticket purchase is accompanied by one entry to the Sweepstakes, up to a maximum of 12. NYRA is pleased to retroactively provide entries to all fans who purchased tickets prior to the opening of the sweepstakes window.

Entering the Sweepstakes is fast and easy. NYRA Bets members will automatically receive five entries to the sweepstakes if they have placed any wager through the NYRA Bets platform between June 10, 2017 and May 18. Horseplayers not already using NYRA Bets can sign up anytime between now and May 18 and receive 5 entries to the sweepstakes.

With the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes as its centerpiece, the 2018 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will take place at beautiful Belmont Park from Thursday, June 7 through Saturday, June 9. Featuring the very best in thoroughbred racing alongside world-class entertainment and hospitality options, the Festival has become the most exciting way for sports fans to kick off the summer season in New York.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.