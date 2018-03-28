Jockeys' Guild Wants Paramedics at Every Track

According to the Jockeys' Guild, Parx Racing did not meet industry standards in terms of the medical personnel it had in place when veteran jockey Jose Luis Flores was involved in a March 19 fall there that claimed his life.

Flores, 57, died March 22 after the accident at Parx when his horse, Love Rules, suffered a catastrophic breakdown. The Guild said the track did not have paramedics in place at the time of the accident; Parx executives declined to comment March 26 on the medical staff in place.

Beyond Parx, Pennsylvania has not adopted the industry standard—its model rule—that calls for two paramedics to be at the track during racing.

In the days after the accident it was unclear if such a provision could have saved Flores' life, but the Guild noted that riders deserve every precaution.

"Jockeys are not being well taken care of," said Guild national manager Terry Meyocks. "The industry needs to do a better job. We need paramedics on the track within a minute after a jockey goes down. That's the most important thing."

Meyocks said that for the types of injuries riders face, each minute without medical treatment could mean the difference between life or death. Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez, who also serves as Guild chairman, said in working with the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis it's become clear that having paramedics in place—trained in the types of injuries they could have to treat—tops the list of precautions. The Miami Project, at the University of Miami, is a premier investigative research program on spinal cord and brain injuries.

"One of the biggest things is properly trained paramedics who are aware of the risks and injuries they could handle, whether it's a head injury, a neck injury, a spine injury," Velazquez said, noting that rapid treatment is necessary. "These are things that would save lives. The first minutes after the injury are crucial."

The Guild notes that paramedics, with more training than emergency medical technicians, are allowed to do more live-saving medical procedures.

The Guild's push for paramedics at the track is the industry standard. The Association of Racing Commissioners International has passed a model rule requiring such personnel. The model rule requires a properly equipped transport ambulance staffed with at least one certified paramedic during training and two certified paramedics during racing hours. While the ARCI puts model rules in place, jurisdictions do not always follow through with adopting the rules, resulting in different safety standards from state to state.

Pennsylvania is one of those states. Its current rule doesn't make any requirements in terms of the ambulance staff's size or qualifications. The rule reads, "An association shall provide and maintain at least one man-ambulance and at least one horse-ambulance during times horses are permitted to exercise or race. The ambulance shall be equipped, manned, ready for immediate duty, and be located at an entrance to the racing strip."

Parx chief operating officer Joe Wilson declined to say if the medical staff at the track on March 19 were EMTs or paramedics. George Lobley, who provides oversight of Parx for Pennsylvania's Bureau of Thoroughbred Horse Racing, did not know if EMTs or paramedics were in place on March 19 and referred questions to the track.

Lobley did note that a necropsy is being conducted on Love Rules and results are expected back in several weeks.

On jockey safety issues, Meyocks and Velazquez noted that strides have been made at tracks like Keeneland, which they hold up as an example for other tracks. They said in Maryland, through staffing by MedStar Sports Medicine, huge progress has been made. They also noted the commitment of the Stronach Group to the After the Impact Fund. But they see far too many tracks falling short.

Meyocks noted that model rules on rider safety put in place by the ARCI are not always adopted, and industry safety initiatives supported by the NTRA Safety and Integrity Alliance are sometimes not put into practice. Like many tracks, Parx doesn't even belong to the NTRA Safety and Integrity Alliance.

"There has been progress but for the most part tracks don't have the proper people in place and if they do, some are not completely prepared to handle the trauma that could happen," Velazquez said.

The Guild would like to see the following at every track: paramedics, medical doctors, concussion protocol, gathering of injury information to improve helmets and equipment, proper insurance for jockeys, and pre-race exams of horses by regulatory veterinarians.

Velazquez noted that progress in jockey and exercise rider safety can help lower insurance premiums and workers' compensation costs.

"It seems like we've seen baby steps and it's really hard for us to get everything done," Velazquez said. "I'm frustrated. I've been riding for 28 years and I'm not seeing where baby steps are going to cut it. I love racing, it's been great for myself and my family. It's an exciting industry that I think it can be very profitable and successful, but we have to come together and see what our problems are and address them."

The Jockeys' Guild wants the industry to take more action in putting safety measures in place to protect riders. On March 27 the Guild put out a statement outlining its concerns.

The statement reads: "The Racing Industry needs to do more to protect the jockeys and exercise riders who risk their lives every day for our sport. Racetracks and state regulators need to ensure that there are proper medical personnel trained in trauma, most importantly having paramedics on the track (both during training and racing hours), & protocols in place at every single racetrack. Racing still remains one of the only sports, professional or amateur, that does not have concussion protocols in place, which is something that is at the forefront of our concerns. We are continuing to work to get with regulators and racetracks to address this issue.

The Guild was instrumental in establishing the Jockey Injury Database ("JID"), an injury data collection vehicle. Unfortunately, this initiative has received little support from racetracks and regulators. Additionally, the Guild reached out to basically all Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse organizations to establish a research and development committee to determine if the equipment that is being used by jockeys and/or exercise riders is the safest possible. After the first year, financial commitment faded. It is absolutely vital the industry uses every mechanism possible to reduce injuries for both the equine and human athletes. This will in turn help owners, trainers, and racetracks lower the risk of liability and reduce the costs of insurance, as well as improving the public perception of our sport.

Furthermore, regulators in each jurisdiction need to adopt the model rules pertaining to safety standards. It is also imperative that they are actually enforcing regulations that are currently in place. The industry, as a whole, must be committed to rider safety."