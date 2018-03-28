Winx's Connections Pass on Royal Ascot

Australia's star mare Winx, the winner of 24 straight races—including 17 at the group 1 level—will not travel to Royal Ascot this spring, trainer Chris Waller announced March 28.

"The Royal Ascot carnival is one of the greatest in the world and would provide Winx the opportunity to be showcased on a global stage," Waller said in a statement. "As a group we have all held ambitions to travel horses internationally, and it has been our dream to have a horse race in front of Her Majesty the Queen at Royal Ascot, however this decision is not about us and must be based on the best interests of Winx."

After discussing the issue with her owners and jockey Hugh Bowman, Waller said, "It has been decided that Winx will remain in Australia following the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) to be held April 14 at Royal Randwick, and (she) will not embark on an international campaign."

The decision clears the way for Winx to prepare to seek her fourth straight win in the Cox Plate (G1).

The 6-year-old Street Cry mare, Waller noted, has won over tracks rated from fast to heavy and at distances from 1,100 meters (about 5 1/2 furlongs) to 2,200 meters (about 11 furlongs), under both set weights and penalties.

"Winx has nothing to prove to anyone. She is and always will be regarded as a legend of the turf and it is champions like her that make up the fabric of this great sport," the trainer said.

Winx has raced twice this season and most recently won The Agency George Ryder Stakes (G1) at Rosehill Gardens. In the George Ryder she had to work in the stretch run to catch frequent foe Happy Clapper, and edged by late to win by three-quarters of a length.

After that win Waller sounded a warning note about international prospects, and questioned the wisdom of putting Winx through the stress of quarantine and travel for only one or two races in England before returning for the Cox Plate in the Southern Hemisphere springtime.