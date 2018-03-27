Gulfstream Sale Includes Two Hips by Tapit

Just like any other major 2-year-olds in training sale over the past several years, offspring of Gainesway's leading sire Tapit will be among the horses attracting attention at the March 28 Fasig-Tipton selected sale at Gulfstream Park.

After the defection of one colt, the two Tapits remaining on offer Wednesday are Hips 12, a colt, and 150, a filly.

Cary Frommer, who consigned last year's Gulfstream sale-topping Uncle Mo filly for $1.5 million, said the Tapit filly offered as Hip 150 has never had a setback.

"I have had her since she was a yearling and hasn't done anything wrong," Frommer said. "She's never had bandages on. She doesn't make mistakes and she has a good mind."

Bred in Kentucky by Rockingham Ranch, the gray or roan filly is out of Lady of Fifty, an After Market mare whose seven wins included the grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes and grade 2 Bayakoa Handicap.

Frommer said the under tack show on a warm South Florida day was taxing for some horses, but not her filly

"She came home dancing and ate her dinner after breezing," Frommer said. "She went in :10 1/5 (for an eighth-mile) and looked like she was galloping. I think that's the mark of a very good horse."

Consigned by Hidden Brook, agent, Hip 12 is a Feb. 23, 2016 colt who is the first foal produced from the Artie Schiller mare My Conquestedory, winner of the Darley Alcibiades Stakes (G1) and TVG Summer Stakes (G2).

Bred in Kentucky by Conquest Stables, the colt was bought by S. L. P. H. for $410,000 out of the complete dispersal of Conquest conducted by Lane's End at the 2016 Keeneland November breeding stock sale. He was sent through the ring at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale, but was bought back on a final bid of $525,000.

Hidden Brook's Mark Roberts said the colt has done everything asked of him since arriving at the farm in October.

"He has been an awesome horse all along," Roberts said. "He's a beautiful moving horse, very talented and with a lot of natural athletic ability. The mare (My Conquestadory) was a really, really good race mare so he is everything he needs to be to make a good horse."