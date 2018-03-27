Maiden Winner Hofburg Joins Florida Derby Cast

Juddmonte Farms' homebred Hofburg, an impressive maiden winner March 3 at Gulfstream Park, will make his third career start and first in a stakes March 31 in the $1 million Xpressbet.com Florida Derby (G1).

Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, Hofburg is the 10th horse expected when entries are taken and post positions drawn March 28 for the prestigious 3-year-old test.

By Tapit out of the Touch Gold mare Soothing Touch, Hofburg is a half brother to multiple grade 1 winner Emollient. He ran fourth in his career debut going seven furlongs Sept. 2 at Saratoga Race Course, and didn't race again until being stretched out to 1 1/16-miles for a maiden special weight at Gulfstream, where he settled just off the pace, took a clear lead entering the stretch, and held on to win by a half-length.

"We don't have a lot of seasoning in us, but the one good thing is we did have a race last August at Saratoga and he ran really well. We've been pretty high on the colt all along," Mott said. "He had time after that race, and his race here was very good. It was over the racetrack, he had a wide trip and came out a winner.

"It's a big reach, but looking at what's probably available for him we just thought it was worth taking a chance with him. We've always regarded him pretty well and thought we'd give it a try."

Mott, seeking his first Florida Derby victory, hopes Hofburg's pedigree and ability can help overcome his lack of experience. Emollient, also trained by Mott, won six of 18 starts including four grade 1 races and more than $1.3 million for Juddmonte.

"She broke her maiden on the dirt and won an a-other-than on the dirt and then she wound up being a multiple grade 1 winner on the synthetic and on the turf, but she was a very good mare," Mott said. "This colt comes from a good female line and a good sire line, so he's got a lot going for him."