Strike Power Has Point to Prove in Florida Derby

Mark Hennig's aspirations are no different than most horsemen fortunate enough to get quality sophomore runners in their care.

Of course, the veteran trainer would like to have a fresh memory of how it feels to lead one of his own over for the first leg of the Triple Crown—his lone and most recent experience came when he saddled Personal Hope to a fourth-place finish in 1993. He is tantalizingly close to having his second starter for the first Saturday in May, as Courtlandt Farms' homebred Strike Power heads into the March 31 Xpressbet.com Florida Derby (G1) with 20 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

A top-three finish would likely put the son of Speightstown in solid stead toward earning a spot in the gate for the Kentucky Derby. Hennig, however, needs a bit more than that to convince him the colt deserves to be in the 1 1/4-mile classic.

"I think everyone that is in the game strives to go (to the Kentucky Derby) and run well," Hennig said during a national teleconference March 27. "But I think we would have to win or run a very competitive second to consider going forward."

Just because Hennig came up under the master of the classics in D. Wayne Lukas—who is tied for saddling the most Kentucky Derby starters in history at 48—doesn't mean he is susceptible to so-called Derby fever. In Strike Power he has a colt who has flashed brilliance in his three career starts, but the colt still has some questions to answer regarding his aptitude over a route of ground.

After winning by eight lengths in his career debut going 5 1/2-furlongs at Gulfstream Park last December, Strike Power took the seven-furlong Swale Stakes (G3) in his seasonal bow Feb. 3 prior to finishing a good second to Promises Fulfilled in the March 3 Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2).

The positives from that first two-turn test were several for Strike Power. Not only did he show he could still be effective while not being on the lead, he finished 2 1/4-lengths clear of reigning juvenile champion male Good Magic, who hit the wire third.

While Hennig has maintained Strike Power has a good enough mind to relax behind horses and still fire, if he sees signs his charge is hitting the wall at the Florida Derby's 1 1/8-mile distance, he says—points or no points—he wouldn't take a chance that circumstances might help carry the chestnut colt further five weeks later.

"We know we've got a very nice horse on our hands and we're not going to just go to the Derby for the experience," Hennig said. "We've been in the game long enough that we don't need that. If we're on the borderline on points and we just kind of stagger in there with third-place points...it's been discussed with Mr. (Don) Adam (of Courtlandt Farms) and I know he and Mrs. Adam want to do what is in the best interest of the horse.

"If there is an indication that it's not in his best interest to go there, we're not just going take up a space and compete just to hear our name called. We're very confident in the horse and how he's doing. We'll lead him over there and at the end of the day, we'll know which direction we're headed.

In addition to Strike Power, the Florida Derby is expected to include Holy Bull Stakes (G2) winner Audible, Promises Fulfilled, Catholic Boy, Millionaire Runner, Storm Runner, Hofburg, and Tip Sheet.