Retired Gainesway Treasurer Erwin "Lee" Webb Dies at 84

Erwin "Lee" Webb, executive vice president and treasurer for Gainesway Management Corp. from 1986-2010, died March 22 surrounded by his loving family. He was 84.

"Lee was a longtime and very well-liked member of the Gainesway family," said Gainesway president Antony Beck. "We will remember his dry sense of humor, how much he loved going to the races, and, above all, his genuine friendship and service over the years."

Lee was born May 28, 1933 to Millard and Margaret Webb in Lewes, Del. Upon his parents' separation, he was raised in the Methodist faith by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Martin Webb, also of Lewes. He was a graduate of Lewes High School. Lee joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years during the Korean War.

He married Jeanie Ulmer from Louisville, Ky., in August 1954. After working for over a year and expecting their first child, they decided he should take advantage of the GI bill and attend college. He enrolled at the University of Louisville in Sept. 1956 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business with a major in accounting in August 1960. After graduation he accepted a position as a staff accountant in the Louisville office of Peat, Marwick, Mitchell, and Co. an international CPA firm. He also served a short time in PMM & Co's Los Angeles, Calif.'s satellite office in Beverly Hills, Calif

Lee, Jeanie, and their children moved back to Louisville in 1975 where he became a partner in a local firm that through mergers grew into Potter and Co. In 1986 he took early retirement from Potter & Co. and accepted a position as treasurer of Gainesway Management. In assuming his new position, he and Jeanie moved to Lexington, where they resided for 30 years. He was at Gainesway for 25 years before retiring in 2010.

Lee was a Kentucky Colonel, past president of the Louisville Breakfast Lions Club, former board member and treasurer of Wildwood Country Club. He has been a member of both the American Institute of CPAs and the Kentucky Society of CPAs for more than 50 years.

Lee was predeceased by his mother and father; a brother, Evans; and his grandparents. He is survived by Jeanie, his wife of 63 years; son Mark (Molly); daughters Debbie Hodge (Kenny) and Dee Dee McLeod (Ron); four grandchildren; and one great grandchild; three sister-in-laws; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Webb requested his remains be cremated with private services. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the following charities in his honor:

St Jude's Children's Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.

Hosparus Health, Louisville

Salvation Army, Louisville

Wayside Christian Mission, Louisville

WHAS Crusade for Children, Louisville