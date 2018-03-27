Alltech Ideas Conference Scheduled May 20-22

The Alltech Ideas Conference, ONE18, May 20-22 in Lexington, will provide equestrians with a unique opportunity to participate in a global conversation about industry innovations, challenges and trends.

Focus sessions designed to educate and inspire will allow attendees to gather insights from leading equine experts and exchange ideas with peers from around the globe.

ONE18 equine topics:

• Raising Champions

Discover how implementing exceptional nutrition and care ensures the best equine stock in the industry. Join us to hear how winners are raised.

• Probiotics: Mechanism of Action

Certain supplements may have a legitimate place in addressing optimal performance and breeding in elite equine athletes. An equine nutritionist provides perspective on how to identify and utilize the proper products in this multibillion-dollar industry.

• Caring for the Senior Horse: Not a One-Size-Fits-All Approach

Senior horses make up a large majority of the hobby horse population, and, like humans, they have special dietary requirements for the support of healthy aging. How should you feed your senior horse? What indicators signal a need for dietary change? How can you better prepare a mature horse for its senior years? Join us as we explore these questions with an in-depth discussion on the challenges facing our aging friends.

• The Horse Owner's Private Equine Nutrition Consultant

With today's seemingly unlimited access to information, there are opinions and articles aplenty covering nutrition practices for horses. Join us to hear directly from Dr. Stephen Duren, a practicing equine nutritionist, as he describes how to properly analyze and utilize the plethora of available information.

• Innovative Breeding: Pioneering Equine Reproductive Practices

While the Thoroughbred industry does not allow it, artificial insemination and embryo transfer are the primary methods for breeding in many show and sporting horse breeds. Hear Dr. Scott Bennett describe his remarkable career spent pioneering equine reproductive medical practices around the globe and in the Bluegrass region. His accomplishments include the first interspecies embryo transfer between a zebra and a domestic horse.

*Topics subject to change

This year's power-packed mainstage will welcome Jack Welch, legendary former chairman and CEO of General Electric, who was named as one of the "100 Greatest Living Business Minds" by Forbes magazine in 2017; Dr. Rodolphe Barrangou, a professor at North Carolina State University whose research focuses on applications of the revolutionary CRISPR-Cas system and its use in food manufacturing; and professor Robert Wolcott of Northwestern University, a contributing writer to Forbes and the author of "Grow from Within: Mastering Corporate Entrepreneurship and Innovation."

The Pearse Lyons Accelerator program returns to the conference this year and continues to be a launchpad for startup innovators. Entrepreneurs from around the world will present their revolutionary ideas in food and ag-tech. How will the next generation of technology influence your business? Find out at ONE18.

Now in its 34th year, Alltech's conference is attended annually by nearly 4,000 people from over 70 countries. Whether consumers and business leaders are navigating a fundamental change within their areas of interest or just need a little inspiration, they'll learn about real-world opportunities and solutions at ONE18.

Register to attend ONE18 before April 1 at one.alltech.com for savings of $400. Join the conversation with #ONE18 on Twitter, and follow the ONE18 Facebook event page for updates.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.