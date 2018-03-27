XBTV plans plenty of Florida Derby coverage

XBTV plans plenty of Florida Derby coverage

Courtesy XBTV

Radio, Television Schedule for the Week

A listing of scheduled racing-related programs for this week.

Here’s a guide put together by America's Best Racing to television and radio coverage of a busy week leading up to the Dubai World Cup (G1) and Florida Derby (G1).

TV and Online Video Schedule

Date

Program

Time

Network

March 28

Online live coverage of the Florida Derby draw

11:15 a.m.

XBTV

March 31

Online coverage of the Dubai World Cup and Florida Derby racecards

Begins at 6:30 a.m.

XBTV

March 31

Live broadcast coverage from Meydan Racecourse and Gulfstream Park

Begins at 7:45 a.m.

TVG

March 31

Live broadcast of the Dubai World Cup

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN

March 31

Live broadcast of the Xpressbet.com Florida Derby

6 p.m.

NBCSN

 Note: All times listed are Eastern

Radio Schedule (NOTE: Horse Racing Radio Network now airing on Sirius 219 and XM 201)

Date Program Time Network
March 27 At The Races with Steve Byk: NYRA's Andy Serling, Horse Health Today, and Horseplayer Now's Jeremy Plonk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
March 27 Jock Talk Presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka 6 p.m. HRRN
March 28 At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
March 28 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
March 28 Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton 6 p.m. HRRN
March 29 At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
March 29 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
March 29 Brisnet Call-In Show 6 p.m. HRRN
March 30 At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
March 30 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
March 30 Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets 6 p.m. HRRN
March 31 Equine Forum Show 8 a.m. HRRN
March 31 Broadcast of the Xpressbet.com Florida Derby 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. HRRN

 Note: All times listed are Eastern