Radio, Television Schedule for the Week

Here’s a guide put together by America's Best Racing to television and radio coverage of a busy week leading up to the Dubai World Cup (G1) and Florida Derby (G1).

TV and Online Video Schedule

Date Program Time Network March 28 Online live coverage of the Florida Derby draw 11:15 a.m. XBTV March 31 Online coverage of the Dubai World Cup and Florida Derby racecards Begins at 6:30 a.m. XBTV March 31 Live broadcast coverage from Meydan Racecourse and Gulfstream Park Begins at 7:45 a.m. TVG March 31 Live broadcast of the Dubai World Cup 12:30 p.m. NBCSN March 31 Live broadcast of the Xpressbet.com Florida Derby 6 p.m. NBCSN

Note: All times listed are Eastern

Radio Schedule (NOTE: Horse Racing Radio Network now airing on Sirius 219 and XM 201)

Date Program Time Network March 27 At The Races with Steve Byk: NYRA's Andy Serling, Horse Health Today, and Horseplayer Now's Jeremy Plonk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network March 27 Jock Talk Presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka 6 p.m. HRRN March 28 At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network March 28 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN March 28 Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton 6 p.m. HRRN March 29 At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network March 29 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN March 29 Brisnet Call-In Show 6 p.m. HRRN March 30 At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network March 30 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN March 30 Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets 6 p.m. HRRN March 31 Equine Forum Show 8 a.m. HRRN March 31 Broadcast of the Xpressbet.com Florida Derby 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. HRRN

