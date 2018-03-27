Radio, Television Schedule for the Week

Here’s a guide put together by America's Best Racing to television and radio coverage of a busy week leading up to the Dubai World Cup (G1) and Florida Derby (G1).
TV and Online Video Schedule
|
Date
|
Program
|
Time
|
Network
|
March 28
|
Online live coverage of the Florida Derby draw
|
11:15 a.m.
|
March 31
|
Online coverage of the Dubai World Cup and Florida Derby racecards
|
Begins at 6:30 a.m.
|
March 31
|
Live broadcast coverage from Meydan Racecourse and Gulfstream Park
|
Begins at 7:45 a.m.
|
March 31
|
Live broadcast of the Dubai World Cup
|
12:30 p.m.
|
March 31
|
Live broadcast of the Xpressbet.com Florida Derby
|
6 p.m.
Note: All times listed are Eastern
Radio Schedule (NOTE: Horse Racing Radio Network now airing on Sirius 219 and XM 201)
|Date
|Program
|Time
|Network
|March 27
|At The Races with Steve Byk: NYRA's Andy Serling, Horse Health Today, and Horseplayer Now's Jeremy Plonk
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|March 27
|Jock Talk Presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|March 28
|At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|March 28
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
|March 28
|Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|March 29
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|March 29
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
|March 29
|Brisnet Call-In Show
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|March 30
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|March 30
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
|March 30
|Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|March 31
|Equine Forum Show
|8 a.m.
|HRRN
|March 31
|Broadcast of the Xpressbet.com Florida Derby
|5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
|HRRN
Note: All times listed are Eastern