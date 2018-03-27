Optimism Following Surgery for The Player

Owner-trainer Buff Bradley reported late March 26 that surgery on grade 2 winner The Player went well following his injury in the New Orleans Handicap (G2) March 24 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Bradley said The Player suffered fractures in two sesamoid bones in his right front when he was injured in Saturday's race, where he was pulled up by jockey Calvin Borel after leading the 1 1/8-mile race early.

In a Facebook post Monday night, Bradley said The Player came out of Monday's surgery well, adding that a long recovery process is still ahead. Veterinarian Charles McCauley, assistant professor of equine surgery at the Louisiana State University school of veterinary medicine, performed the surgery.

"Great news so far. Surgery went well and they have put a plate and 16 screws in his leg," Bradley said, before joking about The Player's love of rest. "This took well over seven hours and getting up took another few hours (I did tell the vet he will stay down as long as he could).

"Dr. McCauley and his staff at LSU have done a wonderful job in a complicated surgery. I am a bit emotional after seeing him stand on his own and bearing weight on all four legs and then walking to his stall. Now we have to hope for no infections and that no laminitis sets in.

"Keep praying (its working) as he still has a long way to go. I will be back tomorrow to check on him. Oh, and he ate some peppermints!!"

Campaigned by Bradley and Carl Hurst, The Player won last year's Hagyard Fayette Stakes (G2) at Keeneland as well as this year's Mineshaft Handicap (G3) at Fair Grounds. The Player is a 5-year-old son of Street Hero.

The Player led the New Orleans Handicap through a half-mile in :48.18 before suffering the injury. Throughout The Player's career, Bradley had updated fans on The Player's daily life on a Facebook page. Despite the difficult circumstances since Saturday's race, Bradley continued to let fans know the latest, his concern showing in each post.

On the night of the injury, he posted: "The Player is resting comfortably and eating his hay and I fed him a few hundred peppermints. He will undergo surgery Monday by Dr. McCauley and his staff. They will fuse the ankle and stabilize it. I will give an update after surgery on Monday afternoon. There can be a lot of complications with this and we are going to give 100% but if he seems to be in great pain, then we will do the right thing. Just need lots of prayers for him. Thank you to all that has helped with this."

Ahead of the surgery on the morning of March 26 Bradley posted: "I just got back from LSU and seeing The Player. He seems really good and not in distress or pain at this time. He had his share of peppermints and is ready to go for surgery in the morning. The other good news is that he made it through the night without problems and he laid down a few times to rest. We need him to do this often after surgery to keep the weight off his good legs to help prevent laminitis. Please know that I will keep his page updated as any news comes in. Sorry if I am slow to answer calls or text but I need a nap. PRAYERS for THE PLAYER ! Love to all."

Just ahead of the surgery Monday: "I just talked with Dr. McCauley and he said The Player had a restful night and laid down a few times which is so important. They will start surgery soon but don't look to hear anything before 4 p.m. central time at the earliest. I promise to post as soon as I see him standing! I can't tell you how overwhelmed I am by the support of my friends and racetrack family! I also want to thank all the vets from Equine Medicine and Surgery for all the care they have given to The Player and the whole stable. We have all the confidence in Dr. McCauley and his staff to give their best effort to care for our boy. I love you all and PRAYERS for THE PLAYER!"

Then Monday evening: "Still in surgery and putting a shoe on his good foot for stability so I am hoping to have word in the next hour. Around 7-8 eastern time. I promise to post as soon as I know."

A bit later than expected in that previous post, Bradley provided the post-surgery update.