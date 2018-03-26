Noble Indy is ranked seventh in this week's NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll

Nicole Marie

Noble Indy Moves Up in NTRA 3-Year-Old Poll

Bolt d'Oro continues to hold top spot in 3-year-old poll.

The two featured Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) prep races this past weekend, the grade 2 Louisiana Derby presented by Twinspires.com at Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots and the Sunland Derby (G3) at Sunland Park, offered a significant amount of Derby qualifying points to each winner, most notably Louisiana Derby winner Noble Indy.

With the victory in the Louisiana Derby, Noble Indy ensured himself a spot in the Kentucky Derby field with 100 qualifying points and also received a a step up on the top-10 ladder to seventh position in week nine of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll, results of which were released March 26 as the Road to the Kentucky Derby continues. 

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll
Rank    Horse    Points (First-place votes)
1.    Bolt d'Oro    446 (31)
2.    McKinzie    416 (13)
3.    Magnum Moon    275 (1)
4.    Audible    228
5.    Good Magic    224
6.    Justify    166
7.    Noble Indy    157
8.    Promises Fulfilled    149
9.    Solomini    116
10.  Enticed    115

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, older horses
Rank    Horse    Points (First-place votes)
1.    West Coast    443 (31)
2.    Unique Bella    327 (2)
3.    Roy H    296 (1)
4.    Forever Unbridled    254 (1)
5.    Accelerate    227
6.    World Approval    161
7.    Gun Runner     137 (11)
8.    Gunnevera    124
9.    Abel Tasman    123
10.  Sharp Azteca    87