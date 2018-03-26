Noble Indy Moves Up in NTRA 3-Year-Old Poll

The two featured Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) prep races this past weekend, the grade 2 Louisiana Derby presented by Twinspires.com at Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots and the Sunland Derby (G3) at Sunland Park, offered a significant amount of Derby qualifying points to each winner, most notably Louisiana Derby winner Noble Indy.

With the victory in the Louisiana Derby, Noble Indy ensured himself a spot in the Kentucky Derby field with 100 qualifying points and also received a a step up on the top-10 ladder to seventh position in week nine of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll, results of which were released March 26 as the Road to the Kentucky Derby continues.

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll

Rank Horse Points (First-place votes)

1. Bolt d'Oro 446 (31)

2. McKinzie 416 (13)

3. Magnum Moon 275 (1)

4. Audible 228

5. Good Magic 224

6. Justify 166

7. Noble Indy 157

8. Promises Fulfilled 149

9. Solomini 116

10. Enticed 115

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, older horses

Rank Horse Points (First-place votes)

1. West Coast 443 (31)

2. Unique Bella 327 (2)

3. Roy H 296 (1)

4. Forever Unbridled 254 (1)

5. Accelerate 227

6. World Approval 161

7. Gun Runner 137 (11)

8. Gunnevera 124

9. Abel Tasman 123

10. Sharp Azteca 87