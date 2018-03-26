Former Journalist, Racing Official Williams Dies at 82

Longtime Thoroughbred industry professional Claude P. Williams, son of the late Hazel P. and Dempsey D. Williams Jr., passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., March 24, after a brain injury suffered in a fall earlier in the week, according to his family. He was 82.

Williams started his Thoroughbred career as a freelance journalist for Daily Racing Form in 1965. He was a chart caller for the Form for 10 years and then became a staff columnist until 1981. Williams left the Form to become manager of Franks Farms near Shreveport, La., until 1983.

He returned to journalism in 1984 when he purchased Louisiana Horse magazine from the late Jack Lohman and worked as editor and publisher until 1988, when his son, the late Kyle Williams, became editor.

In March 1988, Williams became a state steward for the Louisiana Racing Commission and by November 1989, he was appointed executive director of the Louisiana Racing Commission by Gov. Buddy Roemer, a position he held through September 1991. After leaving the commission, Williams moved to Alabama to serve as executive secretary of the Birmingham Racing Commission. He retired from that position in December 2003. In retirement, he continued his interest in the Thoroughbred industry as an author.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. March 28 at Westwood Presbyterian Church in Dothan, Ala. Survivors include his wife Rosemary Williams of Dothan; son, Keith Williams of Ponchatoula, La.; daughter, Kelly Williams Odom of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands' stepsons, Richard Glaze of Warrior, Ala., and Alan Glaze of Hoover, Ala; brother, Raymond L. Williams, of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; and ex-wife, Martha Williams of Springfield, La.; along with eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and four step-grandchildren.