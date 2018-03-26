Talks Ongoing About Returning Take Charge Indy to U.S.

Discussions have begun about bringing leading second-crop sire Take Charge Indy back to the United Stakes, according to WinStar Farm president and CEO Elliott Walden.

WinStar Farm stood the 9-year-old son of A.P. Indy out of multiple grade 1 winner and graded stakes producer Take Charge Lady for his first three seasons at stud. The stallion was then sold in November 2016 to the Korea Racing Authority with an option for WinStar to buy the stallion back.

"We made a mistake to sell him, but if you were to wait to see how everything plays out, then that is the wrong decision most of the time," Walden said March 26. "WinStar is in the business of making deals. (WinStar owner) Kenny (Troutt) loves the business and loves the horses, but sometimes you have to make decisions to keep the farm sustainable over the long term."

"We have been rooting for Take Charge Indy all year and are gratified to have bred his best horse," Walden continued. "Just because we made a bad business decision doesn't take anything away from the accomplishments of the stallion."

WinStar is the breeder and co-owner of Noble Indy, who won the March 24 TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots and now sits atop the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 110 points. The newly minted graded stakes winner is the second foal out of the stakes-winning Storm Boot daughter Noble Maz. WinStar Farm offered the colt at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale with a $50,000 reserve and brought him back home when he attracted a final bid of $45,000.

Noble Indy, who is co-owned by Mike Repole's Repole Stable, is one of two graded stakes winners sired to date by Take Charge Indy. The other graded stakes winner is Take Charge Paula, who won the Forward Gal Stakes Feb. 3 at Gulfstream Park and was second in the Davona Dale Stakes (G2) March 3. The filly, bred in Kentucky by Extern Developments and now raced by Peter Deutsch, ranks ninth on the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) leaderboard with 30 points.

Take Charge Indy's runners got off to a fast start, putting their sire in third place by progeny earnings on the leading freshman sire list by the end of 2017. The stallion is now the leading second-crop sire through March 25 with more than $1.53 million in progeny earnings, 21 winners, and four black-type winners.

March 24 was a big day for the sire. Besides having Noble Indy win the Louisiana Derby, Take Charge Indy also was represented the same day at Aqueduct by Maddie May Stakes winner Split Time, a filly out of the Not For Love mare Speed Dating, who has now won three times and finished second once in four starts. Split Time is owned by Tic Stables and was bred in New York by Sequel Stallions.

Take Charge Indy is a half brother to Will Take Charge (by Unbridled's Song), the 2013 Eclipse champion 3-year-old and five-time graded stakes winner who stands at Three Chimneys Farm. Will Take Charge's first foals are 2-year-olds this year.