Oppenheim: Discoveries in New South Wales

In the world rankings of Thoroughbred racing, there's no debate that North America and Europe (Britain, Ireland, France, Germany) are the top two regions for racing class.

Australia and Japan vie for the No. 3 spot, but Australia gets the nod by virtue of racing being open to all comers, while Japanese racing is more restricted. But in certain key categories, Australia is the world No. 1, including: enthusiasm; markets thriving both in top prices and in market depth; profitability metrics for commercial breeders; and—a fact I didn't know before making my first foray to Australia—the size of the farms.

New South Wales, largely through of the work of Arrowfield Farm owner John Messara in his tenure as Chairman of Racing NSW from 2011-16, is Australia's No. 1 racing state.

Messara may be best known for overseeing the establishment of the two-weekend Championships (coming up April 7 and 14), which bookend William Inglis's Sydney Easter yearling sale (April 9-11), the top yearling sale in Australia (grossed AU$109 million and averaged almost AU$355,000 in 2017).

An even greater achievement, in my book, was rationalizing the racing in New South Wales and helping to erect a purse structure, which all by itself explains why Australia has such a thriving middle market. They have regulated syndication, made licensing easier so more people get their names in the program, and limited the price syndicators can pay for a single horse to AU$500,000 (up from AU$250,000). All races in Sydney on Saturdays are at least AU$100,000 and going to AU$120,000, and the mid-week racing at New South Wales 'provincial' and 'country' tracks really is a template for how it can be done.

I have been saying for years I wanted to come to Australia. So with my wife, Lou, and my colleague, Dr. Emily Plant, newly liberated from academia, we decided it really was time to see what all the fuss was about. A few decades ago I had done my Master's Thesis on the Australian Bush poet A.B. (Banjo) Paterson, and it happens that Lou has some friends who live a couple hundred miles west of Sydney, in a little town called Canowindra (pronounced Can-owndra, naturally). The highlight of our first week was our visit to the Banjo Paterson Museum in a small town called Yeoval, where Banjo enthusiasts Alf and Sharon Cantrell keep the flame aglow.

We then met Dr. Plant in Scone, a town of just 6,000, which is the center of New South Wales' big breeding farms, and spent last week meeting breeders and seeing farms. We went to the Scone races March 18, which was brilliant in spite of the 98-degree heat, and the following week visited six of the biggest Hunter Valley farms.

John Messara's Arrowfield Stud, one of the "smaller" big farms (because it is arid, the farms in this area need more land per horse) at 2,500 acres, very kindly hosted us. Arrowfield is Australia's leading home-grown breeder by a wide margin and stands three-time champion sire Redoute's Choice—Danehill's most important sire son in Australia—and his son Snitzel.

On the way to his second consecutive sires' championship, Snitzel's progeny earnings this year are now over AU$21 million, after his 2-year-old filly Estijaab banked another AU$2 million in the March 24 Longines Golden Slipper (G1), the richest race in the world for 2-year-olds.

Snitzel broke the record for earnings last year with AU$16 million, including a record-equaling 26 black-type winners in a season. With four months still to run, Snitzel has already smashed last season's record by AU$5 million and has 23 black-type winners this season with four months to go. Thinking of how Galileo, Dubawi, Tapit , War Front , and lately Frankel and Uncle Mo separate themselves from all other sires, almost a 'super-elite' of top sires—Redoute's Choice and Snitzel are in that category. They really are the super-sires of Australia.

The No. 2 sire in Australia right now is I Am Invincible, a son of Invincible Spirit who stands at the Mitchell Brothers' Yarraman Park Stud (4,000 acres), on the other side of the valley. In contrast to most of the other leading stud farms in the Hunter Valley, Yarraman Park only stands two stallions, the other being Snitzel's half brother Hinchinbrook (by Fastnet Rock), a very promising sire in his own right.

Snitzel and I Am Invincible had the one-two in the Golden Slipper, and, arguably, the I Am Invincible filly Oohood could have won the race if she'd got going a little earlier. Incidentally, the first three in the Slipper were all fillies, the third being Sunlight, by the leading first-crop sire Zoustar, a son of Northern Meteor—himself by Fairy King's best sire son by far, Encosta de Lago.

We were shown Zoustar, as well as another top-five sire, Sebring (More Than Ready ) "down the valley" at the legendary Widden Stud (8,000 acres, actually in the Widden Valley). Widden, founded by the Thompson family in 1866, is actually the oldest breeding farm in the world continuously operated by the same family, nosing out Kentucky's Runnymede Farm, run by the Clay family since 1867, by one year. Anthony Thompson is the seventh generation of his family to run Widden.

Not far down the road from Arrowfield is the new kid on the block, Newgate Stud (2,000 acres). The farm is run by a young, energetic team captained by Darley Flying Start graduate Henry Field and his irrepressible, young general manager Bruce Slade, with their guru, the legendary Peter Keating, who is in charge of keeping their feet on the ground. Newgate stands an impressive group of young stallions, headed by the popular Capitalist, a son of Written Tycoon, who also had the first colt home in this year's Golden Slipper, Written By.

Newgate has three horses that have averaged over AU$100,000 at the yearling sales so far: Dissident (Sebring), the No. 1 first-crop yearling sire, with an average of AU$156,581 for 61 sold (statistics courtesy of stallions.com.au); No. 2 Deep Field (Northern Meteor), who's had 98 yearlings sell for an average of AU$148,913; and No. 5 Wandjina (Snitzel), with 35 yearlings sold for an average of AU$107,174. One thing the young Newgate sires have in common: speed. Serious speed.

Next door to Newgate is Godolphin's Kelvinside property (2,100 acres, though they have another 8,000 at Woodlands, which is next to Coolmore at the southern end of the Valley). Darley sires Exceed And Excel and Medaglia d'Oro both stood at Kelvinside last year, as well as the third and fourth first-crop sires, Brazen Beau (I Am Invincible; 28 sold, AU$143,571 average) and Shooting To Win (48, average AU$110,073), a full brother to Deep Field by Northern Meteor; as well as a quietly promising son of Street Sense , Hallowed Crown (19 sold, average AU$77,895).

We finished up our tour of the Hunter Valley at Coolmore (9,000 acres), which might be the most spectacular horse farm I've ever seen. Captained by Tom Magnier, Coolmore Australia stands two-time champion sire Fastnet Rock (by Danehill), as well as American Pharoah , who will have his first Australian foals this year and stood last season for AU$66,000, which is under US$50,000 and therefore surely qualifies as the biggest bargain in the Thoroughbred world today.

As you would expect, Coolmore has a host of promising young horses, including reverse shuttlers Pride of Dubai (by Street Cry from the family of Invincible Spirit and Kodiac) in Europe and Vancouver (Medaglia d'Oro) in America; Air Force Blue (War Front); speedball Rubick (by their former champion sire and multiple champion broodmare sire, Encosta De Lago); and a very appealing son of Galileo, Adelaide.

Rubick (63 sold, average AU$107,429) and Adelaide (nine sold, average AU$97,667) have their first yearlings. But Coolmore has two good young guns in Pierro (Lonhro), Australia's wide-margin leading second-crop sire; and So You Think (High Chaparral). A 10-time group 1 winner (five in Australia, five in Europe), So You Think had three group winners in 24 hours the weekend of March 23, including the 10-furlong Sky Racing Rosehill Guineas (G1) winner, D'Argento.

The other highlight of Golden Slipper Day was the superstar 6-year-old mare Winx (Street Cry), who actually got a slap of the whip by Hugh Bowman to record her third consecutive win in The Agency George Ryder Stakes (G1). It was Winx's 24th consecutive win (leaving her one behind Black Caviar) and her 17th group 1 win, which breaks the record previously held by John Henry. The racing public loves her, she's a crowd-pleaser and a crowd-puller, and she knows it, too. That was a real privilege to see.

But this has all been just the warm-ups. April 7 is the first day of The Championships at Randwick. The Easter Sale is April 9-11, and the second day of The Championships is April 14. Snitzel has had 39 yearlings average AU$454,744 this year, but I Am Invincible is chasing him hard, with 52 averaging AU$420,288. Snitzel has 64 cataloged at the Easter sale, I Am Invincible 41, Fastnet Rock 39.

