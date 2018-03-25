Owner Art Preston Dies at 88

Owner Art Preston—whose Prestonwood Racing and Prestonwood Farm raced top horses like champion Victory Gallop, two-time Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) winner Da Hoss, and multiple grade 1 winner Flat Out —died March 25, according to his sister-in-law, Melissa Preston. He was 88.

According to Melissa Preston, who is married to Art Preston's brother Jack Preston, Art suffered a head injury during a fall Saturday.

"He tripped and fell and hit his head," Melissa Preston said. "It is tragic, because he was in very good health. ... He was even conscious for an hour or so after, but wasn't aware of how bad it was. They thought it was fine until they found out it wasn't."

Prestonwood Farm, which was owned by Art and his brothers J.R. and Jack (who also partnered in their oil and gas business in Texas), was sold in 2000 and is now known as WinStar Farm. J.R. Preston died in 2001.

Victory Gallop took the brothers on quite a ride in 1998 when the Cryptoclearance colt won the Rebel Stakes (G3) and Arkansas Derby (G2), ran second in the Kentucky Derby (G1) and Preakness Stakes (G1), then nosed out Triple Crown-seeking Real Quiet in the Belmont Stakes (G1). He was named champion older horse in 1999 when he won the Whitney Handicap (G1) and Stephen Foster Handicap (G2) after a third-place finish in the Dubai World Cup (G1).

Da Hoss was another high-profile horse for the Preston brothers and earned his Breeders' Cup glory with wins in the 1996 and 1998 Mile.

"I worked with him since 1985," said Art's racing manager, Rich Decker. "He was a superb guy to work for. He knew a lot about horses, and that's how we picked out some good horses. He knew, I knew, and it worked out well."

Art Preston is survived by his 16-year-old son, Cole.