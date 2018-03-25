Catholic Boy Strong in Final Florida Derby Breeze

Robert LaPenta and Madaket Stables' Catholic Boy breezed an energetic four furlongs in :48.46 March 25 at Gulfstream Park in preparation for a start in the $1 million Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) March 31.

The Jonathan Thomas-trained colt, a 3-year-old son of More Than Ready who debuted with a victory at Gulfstream over the summer, worked in company with an unraced maiden stablemate before he galloped out to five furlongs under exercise rider Tracey Price.

"We were looking for something for him to get into a good rhythm and let the work open up time-wise. They went in :24-and-change, and then finished up the last quarter in :24 and galloped out the five-eighths nicely in 1:01 and change," Thomas said. "Then I wanted to be careful and shut it down, because the horse tends to gallop out pretty strong. You have to be a little careful, because a half-mile work could quickly turn into a three-quarter mile work with him."

Catholic Boy settled into stride on the backstretch before he pulled alongside his workmate in the turn and quickly drew clear through the stretch with little encouragement from his rider.

Based at Bridlewood Farm in Ocala, Fla., Catholic Boy trained at Gulfstream before his impressive debut victory in a two-turn turf race July 20. The Kentucky-bred colt won the With Anticipation Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course in his second start and finished fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) before his victorious dirt debut in the 1 1/8-mile Remsen Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct Racetrack in his 2017 finale. He finished a close second behind frontrunning Flameaway in the Feb. 10 Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) over Tampa Bay Downs' main track.

Thomas was particularly pleased with the manner in which Catholic Boy breezed over Gulfstream's main track Sunday morning.

"It looked like he got over the track really great. I like the way he sat with the other horse and pulled away when asked to," Thomas said.

Catholic Boy's breeze capped a series of four works (three at Bridlewood) since his 2018 debut.

"You're happy to get the final work done," Thomas said. "You're even happier the next day, when your horse has cleaned up his feed tub, pulls out and jogs up well. That's 80% of the job done right there."

Catholic Boy is expected to be joined by Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) winner Promises Fulfilled, Holy Bull Stakes (G2) victor Audible, and Swale Stakes (G3) winner Strike Power, as well as Fire When Ready, Millionaire Runner, Storm Runner, and Tip Sheet in the Florida Derby field.