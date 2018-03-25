Hustle Up First Winner for Abstraction

Hustle Up became the first winner for New Mexico stallion Abstraction when the 2-year-old gelding was an easy winner at first asking March 24 at Sunland Park.

In a 4 1/2-furlong trial for New Mexico-breds, Hustle Up attended the early pace, took a narrow lead between foes on the turn, and edged away handily while never really asked by jockey Tracy Hebert. He went the distance in a final time of :51.94 on a fast track and returned $3.40, $2.40, and $2.20 as the favorite in an eight-horse field.

Hustle Up was bred by Brad King & Todd Fincher out of the stakes-placed In Excess (IRE) mare Speedin Excess, and is trained by Fincher. He races for a partnership group of Dale F. Taylor Racing, Bobby J. McQueen, and Suzanne Kirby.

Abstraction broke his maiden by 9 3/4 lengths in 2013 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots for trainer David Carroll, won the 2013 Federico Tesio Stakes in just his third career start, and was third behind Code West in the Matt Winn Stakes (G3). Bred by My Meadowview out of the Quiet American mare Andujar, he is from the family of Real Quiet and Majestic Prince. The 8-year-old son of Pulpit stands at Doubletree Farm in New Mexico for a $3,500 fee.