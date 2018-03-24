Madison's Luna Runs Away With Hutcheson

Rigney Racing's Madison's Luna conceded considerable experience in the $100,000 Hutcheson Stakes (G3) March 24 at Gulfstream Park in his stakes debut in just his second start. But the 3-year-old son of Tapit had more than enough class and talent to run away from his five rivals.

An impressive debut winner Feb. 10 at Tampa Bay Downs, Madison's Luna romped to a five-length victory in the Hutcheson and ran six furlongs in 1:10.45 to give trainer Philip Bauer his first win at Gulfstream.

"It was ambitious, but we thought it was worth a try," Bauer said.

Madison's Luna broke well and stalked the early pace while he saved ground in the backstretch, then was angled to the outside by Julien Leparoux as they approached the far turn. The Kentucky-bred colt advanced three wide to pull alongside dueling pacesetters Belle Tapisserie and Tricks to Doo on the turn into the homestretch before he drew off to win comfortably.

Soutache, who made his first start since he won the Florida Sire In Reality Stakes at Gulfstream Sept. 30, closed from off the pace to finish second. Tricks to Doo held for third.

"We had a good trip. We were sitting third, and I got him outside before the first turn. He just took me there, traveling very nicely, and he had a very nice kick at the end," Leparoux said. "I was impressed, especially for just his second start. He showed a lot of ability. I watched his race at Tampa, and I thought he was pretty impressive there, too. He's a nice horse, for sure."

Bauer, a former assistant to Kenny McPeek, was also impressed with the way Madison's Luna rolled to victory.

"I'm very pleased—maybe a little surprised how he did it. He left me a little surprised in his maiden win at Tampa, too," Bauer said. "He cruised up to the pretty honest pace. You're always excited when they get to the quarter pole in that manner. We were excited when Julien turned him loose and put a few (lengths) on them and maintained it."

Bauer said he will point Madison's Luna toward the Pat Day Mile Presented by LG&E and KU (G3), a one-turn mile at Churchill Downs on the May 5 undercard of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

"I think he'll stretch out. We saw how he can relax behind horses," Bauer said. "He does everything the right way, especially for a Tapit—sometimes they can be temperamental."

Bred in Kentucky by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings, out of the stakes-placed French Deputy mare Scarlet Tango, Madison's Luna was a $400,000 purchase by his connections from Denali Stud's consignment to the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale.