Chocolate Martini Determined in Fair Grounds Oaks Upset

A $25,000 claim in early February might have been business as usual for trainer Tom Amoss and Double Doors Racing, but it led to the New Orleans native landing his first edition of the $392,000 Twinspires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) with Chocolate Martini March 24 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

The 3-year-old Broken Vow filly was shifted from turf to dirt by her new connections, who picked her up when she finished fourth Feb. 2 on the Fair Grounds grass for Bret Calhoun and Carl Moore Management, and she's been perfect in two starts since. After winning a Feb. 18 allowance/optional claimer by a neck going a mile and 70 yards at the New Orleans track, she thrust herself into contention for the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) with a qualifying score.

With jockey Mitchell Murrill in the irons, Chocolate Martini picked up the pieces with a closing run from sixth after frontrunning favorite Classy Act tired in the lane. Chocolate Martini won by a head over fellow closer Eskimo Kisses, while Wonder Gadot was third. Classy Act, She's a Julie, Saguaro Row, and America's Tale completed the order of finish.

The final time for the 1 1/16-mile test was 1:44.44 on a fast track.

Chocolate Martini picked up 100 points toward a spot in the 14-horse field for the Kentucky Oaks. She was bred in Kentucky by Savino A. Capilupi out of the multiple stakes-placed Successful Appeal mare Nicksappealinglady, and was a $65,000 purchase at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale by Carl Moore Management from Buckland Sales' first draft. She improved her record to three wins and a third from seven starts, with earnings of $278,636.