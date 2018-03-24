Noble Indy Takes Louisiana Derby

The already loaded slate of classic contenders on the roster for WinStar Farm got another boost March 24, when Noble Indy, the son of Take Charge Indy owned in partnership with Repole Stable, fought off Lone Sailor in the stretch to win the $1 million Twinspires Louisiana Derby (G2) by a neck at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

In addition to Noble Indy, WinStar also owns Holy Bull Stakes (G2) winner Audible, Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2) victor Quip, and budding phenom Justify in partnership.

Noble Indy, b, 3/c

Take Charge Indy — Noble Maz, by Storm Boot Owner: Repole Stable (Mike Repole) and WinStar Farm LLC (Kenny Troutt)

Breeder: WinStar Farm, LLC (KY)

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Pedigree Notes

Take Charge Indy stands at KRA Jeju Stud Farm. Sale History

KEESEP2016 • ($45,000 RNA) • Consignor: Denali Stud, agent.

