Good Samaritan Aces Return in New Orleans Handicap

If Joel Rosario knows one horse, he knows Good Samaritan.

Rosario has been the only pilot aboard the Harlan's Holiday colt through his 11 starts, so when Good Samaritan galloped last out of the gate for his season debut in the $376,000 New Orleans Handicap (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, the jockey felt no concern.

"He's the kind of horse you want to let do whatever he wants to do," Rosario said. "He was happy where he was, and I was just hoping he didn't drop himself too far back. He loves to run. He likes to finish really well the last quarter of a mile."

Racing for WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, SF Racing, and Head of Plains Partners, Good Samaritan did just that in the 1 1/8-mile New Orleans Handicap. While 4-5 favorite The Player set out for the lead, with Han Sense and Scuba in close pursuit, the eventual winner settled well behind the rest as early fractions went in :23.88 and :48.18.

Good Samaritan was unhurried in his first start since a runner-up effort in the Nov. 24 Clark Handicap presented by Norton Healthcare (G1), but he steadily made up ground once Rosario asked for run near the half-mile pole. While Scuba poked a head in front as three-quarters went in 1:11.85 and Hollywood Handsome moved up from fourth to challenge, The Player faltered near the five-sixteenths pole and was pulled up by jockey Calvin Borel. Good Samaritan, forced four wide to avoid his injured rival, rallied strongly into the stretch and took the advantage through a 1:37.27 mile. From there, Rosario kept to a mild hand ride en route to a 2 1/4-length victory.

The final time was 1:49.87 on a track rated fast.

Sent off as the 6-5 second choice, Good Samaritan returned $4.60, $3.20, and $2.20. Hollywood Handsome held for second, worth $7.40 and $4.20. Scuba finished third by five lengths and returned $2.80 to show. The order of finish was completed by Han Sense. The Player did not finish and was vanned back to the barn for further evaluation. Leofric was scratched.

WinStar president and chief executive officer Elliott Walden spoke to the versatility of Good Samaritan, who made his first six starts on turf for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott—including a win in the 2016 Summer Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine—before he was shifted to the main track to win the Jim Dandy Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G2) at Saratoga Race Course.

"We'd like to win a grade 1 on the dirt with him. He's a quality, beautiful horse, and he's run some high-quality races on dirt and turf," Walden said. "Not to say we wouldn't try turf at some point down the road, either, because he's such a versatile horse.

"Bill had this (race) on his radar from the start of the year. We gave him a little break after the Clark, sent him to the farm for 30 days, and Bill got him back around Christmas and had him trained to the minute."

A WinStar homebred, out of the multiple stakes-placed Pulpit mare Pull Dancer, Good Samaritan improved his record to 4-3-1 from 11 starts with earnings of $1,191,116.