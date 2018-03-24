Promises Fulfilled, Audible Have Florida Derby Tuneups

Robert Baron's Promises Fulfilled breezed five furlongs in 1:02.04 at Gulfstream Park March 24 in preparation for a start in the March 31 Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1).

It was the second breeze for the Dale Romans-trained colt since he captured the March 3 Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at the Hallandale Beach, Fla., track.

"I thought he worked beautifully. He was moving good. He just went nice and easy in the last work before the race," Romans said.

Exercise rider Faustino Orates was aboard for the breeze. Robby Albarado has the mount for the Florida Derby.

Albarado is undefeated in two starts aboard Promises Fulfilled. He was in the irons for the son of Shackleford 's debut victory Sept. 17 at Churchill Downs and for an Oct. 13 allowance score at Keeneland. Promises Fulfilled finished third behind Enticed and Tiz Mischief—the latter of whom was piloted by Albarado—in the Nov. 25 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2) after he fought jockey Alex Canchari while drifting out in his 2017 finale. He returned to score a 2 1/4-length victory under Irad Ortiz Jr. in the Fountain of Youth, his 2018 debut.

"I think he's three lengths away from being the favorite for the Derby right now," said Romans, referring to the troubled trip in the Kentucky Jockey Club. "He'd be four-for-four, which he very much should have been.

"It's been a great winter for him. Hopefully, he'll go out with a bang."

Another Romans trainee, Storm Runner, who finished a troubled seventh in the Fountain of Youth, breezed five furlongs in :59.17 seconds under exercise rider Tammy Fox in preparation for the Florida Derby.

"I thought he worked good, and Tammy gave me the thumbs-up," Romans said. "She was impressed."

Fellow Florida Derby candidate Audible breezed a half-mile in :49.39 Saturday morning for trainer Todd Pletcher at Palm Beach Downs. The son of Into Mischief worked in company with stablemate Vino Rosso, who was clocked in :49.19. Vino Rosso finished fourth in the March 10 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2).

Audible finished third in his debut at Belmont Park in September, then won his next three races, including a 5 1/2-length romp in the Feb. 3 Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream.

"I thought it was a standard Audible work. He's not an overzealous workhorse, but he put in a nice :49 on a track that isn't playing particularly fast," Pletcher said. "He galloped out with some enthusiasm. He seems like he's training consistently, with the way he was training up to the Holy Bull and some of his other races.

"He seems like he's had a good time since the Holy Bull. He seems to be coming up to the Florida Derby in good order."

Loooch Racing Stables' Fire When Ready also prepped for his expected start in the Florida Derby Saturday morning at Santa Anita Park, where he worked six furlongs in 1:15.

"We got the last quarter in :24 2/4. He went well," said trainer Bob Hess Jr. "He tucked in behind two horses and got a lot of kickback. He quickened up late, shot through along the rail, and finished up a length ahead of the other two."

Assistant trainer Rosie Higgins was aboard for the breeze. Albin Jimenez has the mount for the Florida Derby.

Fire When Ready is scheduled to be shipped to Gulfstream March 26. The gelded son of Empire Way was privately purchased by Loooch Racing Stables following his four-length victory in a maiden race at Los Alamitos Race Course Dec. 17 and came back to capture a one-mile starter optional claiming test Jan. 14 at Santa Anita. In his most recent race, Fire When Ready finished fourth in the Feb. 19 California Cup Derby.

The Florida Derby field is also expected to include Strike Power, Catholic Boy, and Millionaire Runner.