Fillies Dominate Golden Slipper

Estijaab overcame the outside gate to lead home an all-filly top-three finish March 24 in the Longines Golden Slipper (G1) at Rosehill Gardens—billed as the world's richest race for 2-year-olds.

The race was one of five group 1 events on the card, sharing billing with Winx's bid for her 24th straight victory.

With Brenton Avdulla riding, Estijaab broke perfectly, cleared the field and made all the going. With 100 meters left, Estijaab faced challenges from a half dozen rivals but dug in gamely, winning by a neck over Oohood. Sunlight was third and Written By, the favorite, was the first colt across the line in fourth.

Estijaab, a daughter of Snitzel, got the 1,200 meters on soft turf in 1:12.01 just as a storm threatened to further dampen the Rosehill turf. It was her second win in a row and third from four starts but by far the biggest of her career. The Golden Slipper not only offers a purse of AUS$3.5 million (US$2.69 million) but also is one of the highlights of Thoroughbred racing on the island continent.

"You dream of riding Golden Slipper winners," Avdulla said. "To win a Golden Slipper is something I never thought I could do."

He said he planned his ride from gate No. 17 to take advantage of his filly's talents. "The gate speed she's got is unbelievable. I knew she could get across and control," he said.

Trainer Wayne Hawkes said Avdulla handled the assignment perfectly. "He didn't roar out of there. He came across so clean and so easily," the trainer said.

Hawkes did not identify Estijaab's next assignment.

One race after trainer Chris Waller and jockey Hugh Bowman got Winx home first in The Agency George Ryder Stakes (G1), they returned to win the Sky Racing Rosehill Guineas (G1) with D'Argento, a steel gray colt by So You Think.

Sent off the favorite, D'Argento was forced widest of all as the field hit the stretch run. Racing well out into the middle of the course, he swept by the leaders to win by nearly 1 1/2 lengths. New Zealand Derby winner Vin De Dance finished second, narrowly ahead of Tangled, but was set down to fourth after an objection was upheld. That moved Tangled to second, giving Waller the training exacta. Furore was promoted to third.

Even before dismounting after the 2,000 meters, Bowman had big plans for D'Argento. "I'd be inclined to push Chris to take him to the Derby," the rider said, referring to the Harrolds Australian Derby April 7 at 2,400 meters. "Whatever he does, he'll be better in the spring. He's still immature."

Waller, who had D'Argento pegged at shorter trips, chuckled at the Derby suggestion, saying only, "I've got to reassess" the best course for the colt, who now has four wins from six starts.

In the Ranvet Stakes (G1), Gailo Chop surged to the front with 400 meters to go and gradually edged clear of the field, winning by a comfortable 2 1/2 lengths. Single Gaze and Prized Icon, who contested the pace through most of the 2,000 meters of soft turf, battled it out for second with Single Gaze getting the better of that by 1/2 length.

Gailo Chop, with Mark Zahra up, raced patiently behind pacesetter Classic Uniform. Turning for home, Zahra steered the 7-year-old Deportivo gelding out toward the middle of the course and found clear sailing. Zahra said Single Gaze "tested me a bit early. But he deserved that after the last start."

Gailo Chop's victory was redemption after a second-place finish in the TAB Australian Cup (G1) at Flemington March 10. He now is 3-for-4 on the season.

In Her Time rallied outside the leading trio in the final 100 meters to win the final Group 1 of the day, the PFD Food Services Galaxy (G1) at 1,100 meters. The 6-year-old daughter of Time Thief returned from a five-month layoff following a second-place finish in the Ladbrokes Manikato Stakes (G1) at Mooney Valley.

"She deserved to win a Group 1 and now she's got it," said winning rider Zac Purton, who flew down from Hong Kong to take the mount.