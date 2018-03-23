Strike Power Sharp in Florida Derby Bullet Work

Courtlandt Farms' homebred Strike Power put an exclamation point on his final major work ahead of the $1 million Xpressbet.com Florida Derby (G1) March 31 with a bullet half-mile breeze over Gulfstream Park's main track the morning of March 23.

Working in company and with regular exercise rider Juan Oyola up, Strike Power was clocked in :47.87, the fastest of 27 moves at the distance. His workmate, 3-year-old grass maiden Mathematician, ranked ninth with a time of :48.67.

"It was pretty much what we were looking for," trainer Mark Hennig said. "The main thing was, I didn't really even care if he was in company today. I just kind of wanted to make sure he started off on the inside, and, because he's such a horse that can turn on and off, I wanted to make sure he knew he was breezing. I wanted a little crisper breeze. I told the rider to go in 47 and 4, and that's what he did so I was happy with that."

Friday was the second work for Strike Power since his first loss to Florida Derby-bound Promises Fulfilled in the 1 1/16-mile Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) March 3, his first try around two turns.

The chestnut son of champion sprinter Speightstown was a front-running winner of his first two starts, including a 2 3/4-length victory in the seven-furlong Swale Stakes (G3) Feb. 3. All three of his races were at Gulfstream, including an eight-length debut romp Dec. 23.

"I've worked him in company. I've worked him with horses and behind horses," Hennig said. "The main thing today was I just wanted that horse to be with him for the first part of the work to make sure that he was doing enough the first part of the work. I could see going to the pole that he was plenty sharp enough.

"We're good. All of our preparations have kind of gone as planned. We've just got to hope our preparations are right," he added. "The horse is doing well and seemed to come out of it well and cooled out well. If everything goes good, I'm happy with where we're at."

Hennig said he was not overly concerned with post position heading into the 1 1/8-mile Florida Derby, feeling Strike Power will be better prepared for having a two-turn race under his belt. Jockey Luis Saez gave up a mount on graded stakes winner Gunnevera in the March 31 $10 million Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) to stay aboard Strike Power.

"I'm not that nervous about it. I think he'll break a lot sharper this time," Hennig said. "I think, and Luis said this, too, that he was a little distracted by the crowd last time. It was kind of new to him, and he was looking around a lot. I think that he didn't break as sharp as usual, but I would anticipate he will break a little sharper this time, so we'll see what happens."