Churchill Spring Meet Stakes Worth $8.84 Million

The 144th renewals of the $2 million-guaranteed Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) and the $1 million-guaranteed Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) headline a roster of 32 stakes races with total purses of $8.84 million scheduled for Churchill Downs' April 28-June 30 Spring Meet.

The Kentucky Derby Day card May 5 features seven graded stakes races—including three top-level events—with total stakes purses of $4.2 million. The Kentucky Oaks Day program one day earlier features six graded stakes with total stakes purses of $2.35 million. Another highlight is the "Downs After Dark" nighttime program June 16, featuring five graded stakes, topped by the $500,000 Stephen Foster Handicap (G1), with total stakes purses of $1.1 million.

The Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks are among six grade 1 races on the Spring Meet schedule that also features seven grade 2 events and 10 grade 3 contests. Alongside the Derby, Oaks and Stephen Foster Handicap, grade 1 events set for the 2018 meet are the $500,000 Old Forester Turf Classic and $300,000 Humana Distaff on Derby Day and the Oaks Day renewal of the $350,000 La Troienne.

Four events on the Spring Meet schedule will benefit from individual purse increases of $50,000. Those races are the $300,000 Pat Day Mile Presented by LG&E and KU (G3) on Derby Day and the Oaks Day renewals of the $350,000 La Troienne, the $200,000 Edgewood Presented by Forcht Bank (G3) and the $200,000 Twin Spires Turf Sprint (G3T).

Along with the running of the Kentucky Derby, a trio of grade I events on the Derby Day racing program includes the Old Forester Turf Classic (formerly known as the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic from 2000-17) for 4-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles on the grass; and the Humana Distaff, a seven-furlong race for fillies and mares ages 4 and up. Completing the roster of Derby Day graded stakes events will be the $500,000 Churchill Downs (G2) for 4-year-olds and up at seven furlongs; the $300,000 Longines Distaff Turf Mile (G2T) for fillies and mares 4-year-olds and up at one mile on turf; the Pat Day Mile for 3-year-olds at one mile on the main track; and the $300,000 American Turf Presented by Ram Trucks (G3T) for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles on the Matt Winn Turf Course.

The six stakes races on May 4 Kentucky Oaks Day program are headed by the Oaks, run at 1 1/8 miles on the main track, and the La Troienne, a 1 1/16-mile race for fillies and mares ages 4 and up. The Oaks Day schedule also features the $400,000 Alysheba (G2) for 4-year-olds and up at 1 1/16 miles; the $200,000 Eight Belles Presented by Kentucky Trailer (G2) for 3-year-old fillies at seven furlongs; the Edgewood (G3T) for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles on turf; and the Twin Spires Turf Sprint (G3T) for 3-year-olds and up at five furlongs on turf.

The Stephen Foster Handicap, a 1 1/8-mile event for 3-year-olds and up, is the main even on the June 16 night racing program the features five stakes contests. Joining the Grade I headliner will be the $200,000 Fleur de Lis Handicap (G2) for fillies and mares ages 3 and up at 1 1/8 miles; the $200,000 Wise Dan (G2T) for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/16 miles on turf; the $100,000 Matt Winn (G3) for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles; and the $100,000 Regret (G3T) for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles on the turf.

The Spring Meet stales schedule kicks off under the lights during the Opening Night celebration April 28.