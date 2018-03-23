Racing Returns to Hawthorne March 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THOROUGHBRED RACING RETURNS TO HAWTHORNE RACE COURSE AS NATIONAL RUN FOR ROSES BEGINS: OPENING WEEKEND MARCH 30 & 31

Spring Live Racing Events Include Club Hawthorne Pool Party with U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee Eddie Olczyk; Hosting of Nation's Best Handicappers for Invite-Only Contest; Kentucky Derby Viewing Party

March 23, 2018 (STICKNEY, IL) Thoroughbred Racing returns to Hawthorne Race Course with their opening weekend meet on Friday, March 30 and 31 with a post time at 3:10 PM. Opening weekend events include: a Sports Bottle Giveaway to the first 500 fans after 12 PM on Friday and a Pool Party with Eddie Olczyk on Saturday.

Club Hawthorne's Pool Party with former National Hockey League Player and Blackhawks announcer Eddie Olczyk (Eddie O) will be held in Hawthorne's historic Turf Club on Saturday, March 31 from 1 PM to 5 PM. Racing and hockey fans alike are invited for a meet and greet with Eddie O as he talks horses and hockey. Tickets are ($35) per person and include: admission, racing program, lunch, two drink tickets, entry into the $1,000 betting pool and are on sale HERE.

"It is always exciting at Hawthorne Race Course as we transition from Harness to Thoroughbred Racing. Not only are our racing fans eager for the Thoroughbred season itself, but for the warm weather that comes with the spring and summer meets," said President and General Manager of Hawthorne Race Course Tim Carey. "There is nothing better than being able to sit outside on our apron with friends and family an experience the thrill of live racing."

Founded in 1891, Hawthorne Race Course is the 5th oldest racetrack in the nation

and the oldest sporting venue in Illinois.

During the Thoroughbred racing season, Hawthorne will host "Fan Friendly Fridays" featuring: $1 Nachos, $2 admission with complimentary live racing program, and $3 Retro Beers. Hawthorne Race Course offers fans the opportunity to get up close to the action with three locations throughout the course to watch live racing including:

The Party Patio is open to all guests and is located on the apron directly behind the winner's circle featuring new patio seats and tables, outdoor TVs and overhead lights.

Tito's Stable Bar featuring two-tiered new HD TV displays and reserved seating and private booths with TVs for personal viewing. Open daily and offers Tito's bar specials on live race days.

The Gold Cup Dining Room overlooks the finish line and is held every Saturday. The package is ($24) per person and includes a two hour buffet from 6:30 to 8:30 PM (tax and gratuity included). Tickets are on sale online now at www.hawthorneracecourse.com.

For reservations for the Tito's Bar and Gold Cup Dining Room contact Guest Services at 708.780.3733. For groups of 20 or more or to host holiday events, please contact Group Sales at 708.780.7050.

2018 HAWTHORNE RACE COURSE SPRING EVENTS:

Hawthorne Race Course First Annual Horseplayers Invitational presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka will be held on Saturday, April 7 from 2 PM to 6 PM in Hawthorne's luxury Turf Club. This event will bring the nation's best handicappers into one room to compete for a Grand Prize of $10,000 and seats in the 2018 Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge and 2019 National Horseplayers Championship. The tournament will be aired on NBC Sports Chicago on April 21 and 28, 2018. Tickets are ($35) per person and include: admission, chance to watch and wager with the best handicappers, a live racing program, food and beverage package sponsored by City Barbeque, and are on sale HERE.

The Kentucky Derby Simulcast from Churchill Downs in Louisville Kentucky will be held on Saturday, May 5 from 2 PM to 4 PM in the Hawthorne Race Course Gold Cup Dining Room. The Kentucky Derby is the greatest two minutes in sports and racing fans are invited to come to Hawthorne Race Course to watch and wager. The Gold Cup Dining Room Buffet is ($23) per person, plus tax and gratuity. To make a reservation please call 708.780.3733.

LOCATION:

Hawthorne Race Course is located at 3501 S. Laramie in Stickney, IL.

1/2 mile north of I-55 on Cicero Avenue.

General admission is $2.

ABOUT HAWTHORNE RACE COURSE

