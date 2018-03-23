Royal Blue Hen Mare Hasili Dies at 27

Juddmonte Farms announced March 23 the death of its remarkable broodmare Hasili, dam of five group/grade 1 winners as well as highweight Dansili, a leading sire in France. The daughter of Ever Ready Epsom Derby (G1) winner Kahyasi died at Banstead Manor Stud at the age of 27.

Hasili was bred and raced by Juddmonte Farms' owner Prince Khalid Abdullah. She became a black-type winner at 2, taking the Prix des Sablonnets at Nantes in 1993, and placed in two stakes at 3. She was retired in 1995 with a 4-3-1 record out of 17 starts and earnings of $68,186.

The blaze-faced bay out of the High Line mare Kerali went on to become one of the most accomplished broodmares in the modern era, producing seven group winners. Her first six foals are Dansili and multiple group/grade 1 winners Banks Hill, Heat Haze, Intercontinental, Cacique, and Champs Elysees.

Hasili is one of only two broodmares to have produced five grade/group 1 winners, and her sons and daughters have run in 63 top-level races and won or placed in 43 of them. Her achievements were recognized by the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association in 2006 when she was bestowed the accolade of Broodmare of the Year in England.

Five of her daughters remain part of the Juddmonte broodmare band, and Hasili will appear in the pedigrees of more than 25% of the mares in the 2018 Juddmonte stud book. Her four sons have sired more than 230 black-type performers combined.

The farm reported that Hasili, pensioned from active stud duties in 2012, enjoyed a peaceful retirement at Banstead Manor Stud, where she was born.

“Hasili has been an integral part of Juddmonte’s history," said Banstead Manor Stud director Simon Mockridge. "Her record of producing five group 1 winners is unsurpassed in the modern era, and her powerful influences will continue to be felt through Juddmonte pedigrees and the General Stud Book for many years to come. It has been a privilege to have been associated with such an exceptional blue hen mare.”