Gallery Racing/Runhappy to Sponsor 2018 Met Mile

James McIngvale's Gallery Racing, owner of champion sprinter Runhappy , will sponsor the 2018 grade 1, $1.2 million Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap, the New York Racing Association announced March 22.

Gallery Racing/Runhappy will be the presenting sponsor of the 125th running of the Metropolitan Handicap for 3-year-olds and up on Belmont Park's main track Belmont Stakes Day, June 9.

The Runhappy Met Mile is one of six grade 1 races June 9, culminating with the 150th running of the grade 1, $1.5 million Belmont Stakes. In total, the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival from June 7-9 will offer 18 stakes worth a total of $9.4 million.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this year's Metropolitan Mile, a race that I personally have admired for years," said James McIngvale, owner of Gallery Racing. "The history, the brilliance of past winners, and the legacy of this race is what drew us to jump at the opportunity to sponsor the Runhappy Met Mile. We are committed to the wonderful sport of Thoroughbred racing and hope to continue our partnership with the great folks of NYRA and horseplayers from coast to coast for many years to come."

In January, NYRA announced an expanded partnership with Gallery Racing/Runhappy to present the pre-race handicapping show Talking Horses, hosted by Andy Serling, at Aqueduct Racetrack and to be part of NYRA's national and regional live racing broadcasts throughout 2018.

The Belmont Park spring/summer meet will also feature the $150,000 Runhappy Stakes, formerly the Diablo, a six-furlong sprint to be contested Saturday, May 12.

Runhappy, by Super Saver , stands at Claiborne Farm with his first foal born at Ashview Farm Jan. 14. The 2015 Eclipse Award winner captured seven of his 10 career starts from 2014-16, all without race-day Lasix, including the 2015 grade 1 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint against older horses. He also captured that year's grade 1 King's Bishop (now known as the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial) by four lengths in an 11-horse field at Saratoga Race Course, finishing seven furlongs in 1:20.54 for the fastest running in the race's history.