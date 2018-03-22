Jockey Agent Mark North Dies at Age 49

Jockey agent Mark North died March 21 after a lengthy battle with lung disease, the Santa Anita Park publicity department reported March 22.

North died at the Lakewood, Calif., residence of longtime friend Alan Sherman, the son of trainer Art Sherman. He was 49.

"I knew him my whole life," Alan Sherman said. "We're both from the Bay Area and I knew him when he was a jockey."

North most recently represented Kyle Frey, whom he helped win an Eclipse Award as outstanding apprentice jockey of 2011.

"I've known Mark ever since I was a kid," said Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. "I'm sorry to see him go."

Funeral services are pending, Alan Sherman said.