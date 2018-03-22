Barretts Adds Dozen Supplemental Entries to Spring Sale

With the addition of a dozen supplemental entries, Barretts Equine has cataloged 170 head for the spring 2-year-olds in training sale scheduled for April 4 at Del Mar. The auction begins at 2 p.m. PT.

The pre-sale preview workouts will take place April 2, beginning at 10 a.m PT. The catalog can be viewed online here

and the supplemental catalog is available at this link.

Topped by the $675,000 paid by West Point Thoroughbreds and Spendthrift Farm for Flying the Flag, a son of Malibu Moon , last year's sale saw 45 horses sold from 64 through the ring for total receipts of $6,777,000, with an average price of $150,600 and a $100,000 median.

Horses that go through the ring at the spring sale will be eligible to run in either the Barretts Juvenile Stakes for colts and geldings or the Barretts Debutante for fillies, both $100,000 races that will be run during the Los Alamitos Race Course fall meet.