Flores Dies From Injuries Suffered in March 19 Spill

Jockey Jose Luis Flores died March 22 from injuries suffered in a March 19 spill at Parx Racing. He was 57.

Flores' death was confirmed by retired jockey Victor Molina and Jockeys' Guild national manager Terry Meyocks, who noted Flores' family said the jockey was an organ donor and some of his organs were donated to others. Molina said Flores died at 12:42 p.m. ET Thursday.

Flores, the all-time earnings leader at Parx, is the 157th rider to die from injuries suffered while racing since 1940, according to the Guild. Since 2008, eight Thoroughbred or Quarter Horse jockeys have died from injuries suffered while competing.

Molina, who assisted the family with insurance issues, said March 21 that family members were able to make it to Aria Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to say goodbye to Flores, who was on life support.

ANGST: Flores' Condition Dire After Spill at Parx Racing

Flores was injured in the ninth race Monday at Parx, when Love Rules broke down early in the turn of the six-furlong starter allowance race. Both horse and rider hit the ground and The Pooch, who was racing in fifth early, fell over Love Rules.

Flores won 4,650 North American races and his mounts earned more than $64 million. That North American win total ranks 42nd overall. This year at Parx, Flores was tied for eighth in the rider standings with 11 wins from 104 starts.

After four years of riding in Panama, Flores arrived in South Florida in 1987. Based in the Mid-Atlantic region, he has won 49 black-type stakes, including the 2017 Swatara aboard Discreet Lover at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.

Flores is survived by his wife Joanne and three children.