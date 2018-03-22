Oaklawn Park Launches New Racing Club

Oaklawn Park is becoming the eighth racetrack in United States to offer racing fans a taste of racehorse ownership through a racing club. The club is launching this spring and will extend through the Hot Springs, Ark., track's 2019 live meet.

The Oaklawn Racing Club will offer up to 200 shares at $500 each in a horse that will be purchased privately and trained by multiple stakes-winning Oaklawn trainer and native Arkansan Ron Moquett. Moquett, who is well known for selecting top horses such as Whitmore and Petrov for moderate prices, will identify and purchase an unraced 2-year-old with the goal of starting several times as a juvenile before launching its 3-year-old season at Oaklawn next year. The 2019 season runs Jan. 11-April 13.

"The Oaklawn fans have proven all season that they are the most loyal in the country and we know there will be a lot of excitement for the Oaklawn Racing Club," said Oaklawn general manager Wayne Smith. "For many racing enthusiasts, owning a winning Thoroughbred is a bucket list experience that we can hopefully offer to our members."

"One of the best parts of being a trainer is watching the proud moment an owner has after their horse wins a race," said Moquett. "The Oaklawn Racing Club is a great way for a racing fan to get the experience of this without all the risks that can come with owning a Thoroughbred. We look forward to having a lot of fun with the group and their horse."

Benefits of membership include regular email updates on the horse, access to a member only Facebook page for regular pictures, videos and updates on the horse, exclusive club events during the 2019 Oaklawn live meet, and two free reserved seats every time the Oaklawn Racing Club horse runs (excluding Rebel Stakes, G2, and Arkansas Derby, G1, days).

The Oaklawn Racing Club was formed with the intention of being a 501(c)(7) not-for-profit social club organized for pleasure, recreational and other non-profitable purposes. Members should not join with any profit motive or expectation of profit.

Membership shares can be purchased through the Oaklawn website, www.oaklawn.com, beginning at 9 a.m. March 24. Only one membership per person will be allowed and all participants must by at least 18-years-old to participate.

Moquett will appear at Dawn at Oaklawn March 31 to discuss the racing club and fans will also have the ability to purchase a membership by check or money order during the program as well as at the track's information booth every race day until the end of the meet or all spots are filled.

