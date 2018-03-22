ABR Pre-Preakness Party to Benefit TAA

America's Best Racing (ABR) announced today that its fifth annual Pre-Preakness Party will be held Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at the Mt. Washington Tavern in Baltimore and that the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) will once again be the beneficiary of all tickets sold and a silent auction at the event.

The party, which was launched by ABR in 2014, has become the unofficial Preakness week kickoff event for racing fans. In past years, connections of Preakness runners, jockeys, and various other personalities have attended the event. This year it will begin immediately following the post-position draw for the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes.

Tickets are now on sale on Eventbrite for $15. The cost of admission includes one drink, light bar snacks, and entry into a drawing for a door prize of two passes to the 2018 Preakness Stakes on May 19 at Pimlico Race Course. Attendees will also have an opportunity to support TAA through a silent auction that will feature items from ABR partners Christine A. Moore Millinery, The J. Peterman Company, and the Maryland Jockey Club.

"We are extremely grateful for the sustained support of ABR, Sagamore Racing, and the partners of this event, which has become a staple of Preakness week," said TAA Operations Consultant Stacie Clark Rogers. "This is not only a wonderful party and social event, it's a great opportunity to give back to the horses and the people who care for them once their careers on the track are over."

Based in Lexington, Ky., the nonprofit TAA accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retire, retrain, and rehome Thoroughbreds.

Major support for the event is provided by Sagamore Racing, which is owned by Kevin A. Plank, the chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Under Armour. His horse farm in Reisterstown, Md., has previously hosted Preakness week events that provided ABR guests with a behind-the-scenes look at the Thoroughbred breeding and racing industry. This is the fourth year in a row that Sagamore is sponsoring the ABR Pre-Preakness Party at the Mt. Washington Tavern.

"Sagamore Racing is extremely excited for the fifth annual Pre-Preakness Party benefiting the TAA," said Hunter Rankin, president of Sagamore Racing. "ABR does a great job of both engaging existing Thoroughbred racing fans and bringing new fans to the sport. We are proud to support the great work of the TAA and look forward to a fun evening raising funds and awareness for their invaluable efforts."

DETAILS

Who: Open to all

What: America's Best Racing 2018 Pre-Preakness Party, sponsored by Sagamore Racing to benefit the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

When: Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 7 p.m.

Where: Mt. Washington Tavern; 5700 Newbury St., Baltimore, MD 21209

Tickets: $15 cover charge must be purchased in advance. Available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-americas-best-racing-preakness-party-presented-by-sagamore-tickets-44336120530

