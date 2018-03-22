T.I.P. Performance Awards Announced

The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program (T.I.P.), which encourages the retraining of Thoroughbreds into other disciplines upon completion of careers in racing or breeding, today announced the winners and other placings from its 2017 performance awards program.

The performance awards recognize Thoroughbreds accumulating the most points at all horse shows in each of the award categories and divisions throughout the year.

"We received applications representing 562 Thoroughbreds competing in more than 11,000 classes and divisions during the 2017 award year, up nearly 150 horses from 2016," said Kristin Leshney, senior counsel for The Jockey Club and the administrator of T.I.P. "Winners will receive ribbons, prize money and a variety of prizes, including sheets, saddle pads, bridle bags, duffle bags and jackets."

Thoroughbred Charities of America sponsored the Green OTTB Category for Thoroughbreds that last raced in 2015, 2016 or 2017. State-bred or residing performance awards were sponsored by the Canadian Thoroughbred Horse Society - Alberta Division, the California Thoroughbred Breeders Association, the Iowa Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association, the Kentucky Horse Council, the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association, the Maryland Horse Breeders Association, the North Carolina Thoroughbred Association, the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association, and the Washington Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association. In addition, the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) sponsored a Performance Award for horses adopted from TAA-accredited organizations.

Performance awards will be available once again in 2018 and will be based on results in shows from December 1, 2017, through November 30, 2018. The deadline for submissions is December 20, 2018.

Over the next few weeks, the 2017 performance award winners' photos will be posted on the T.I.P. Facebook page at facebook.com/tjctip. The complete list of winners and participants is available at tjctip.com/PerformanceAwardsWinners.

