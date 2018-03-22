Itsinthepost Set to Defend San Luis Rey Title

Trainer Jeff Mullins openly admitted the San Gabriel Stakes (G2T) was too short for Itsinthepost, but the 6-year-old gelding won the 1 1/8-mile turf race to kick off his 2018 season anyway.

In his second start of the season, he probably moved too early in the San Marcos Stakes (G2T), but survived a stretch duel and won anyway.

This has been standard operating procedure for Itsinthepost in Southern California's graded turf races for a full year—even when conditions don't suit him, or when he doesn't get a great trip, the bay owned by Red Baron's Barn still fires—and March 24 he'll defend his title in the race that started it all, the $200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park.

"It was a game effort. I thought he might have moved a little too soon and it was close," Mullins said of the San Marcos victory by a nose over fellow San Luis Rey entrant Hayabusa One. "We were lucky to get the bob, but he's a battler. He's going to fight every time. You can't win every time, but he's been pretty consistent."

Prior to last year's San Luis Rey, his first graded stakes score, Itsinthepost was the kind of horse who got caught in his conditions for a while. It took him 10 tries to get out of the first-level allowance condition, and it took him four tries to get a win at the second level. It even took two runner-up finishes in graded grass races to get him primed for the big time, and he found his sweet spot at 12 furlongs. After the San Luis Rey the French-bred son of American Post shipped to Keeneland and won the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes (G2T) and ran seventh in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) against some of the world's best turf horses, at the same distance.

But 1 1/2-mile turf races aren't exactly abundant on the stakes schedule, so Itsinthepost has had to run at less-than-ideal distances and he keeps putting up admirable efforts.

"It's his best distance, really," Mullins said. "He's ran a lot of his best numbers at a mile and a half, and he can put himself in a better position at a mile and a half. He can just sit closer and be more comfortable without being involved in a hot pace."

Back in his wheelhouse and against a field largely unproven at the trek (none have a win at the distance), Itsinthepost figures to be a formidable favorite, but while the field may inspire uncertainty, it also provides potential in the unknown.

A horse like Saltini, a lightly raced 5-year-old son of Bernardini owned by Diamond A Racing and trained by Richard Mandella, could love the distance, but hasn't had the opportunity to try it yet. He loved the stretch out to a mile and a quarter last time out, however, when he defeated fellow San Luis Rey entrant Oscar Dominguez (third) by 3 1/2 lengths in a first-level allowance.

"He's got some experience now and he might want a mile and a half, but it's a step up," Mandella said of Saltini, who broke his maiden in October at the age of 4 in his fourth start. "Sometimes us trainers just make up stories (about if a horse can stretch out), but the best way to find out is to send them out there."

Another San Luis Rey entrant who hasn't gone quite as long, but has ran well at a similar distance is Rye, a California-bred son of English Channel who has won eight of 16 starts and won the longest race of his career impressively (by 2 1/2 lengths in an 1 3/8-mile allowance at Del Mar). Last time out Rye won his first black-type stakes in the Unusual Heat Turf Classic Stakes presented by City National Bank Jan. 27 at Santa Anita.

Another new face on the graded stakes scene in Southern California is Drawing Away Stable's Aquaphobia, who will be trainer Robert Falcone Jr.'s first graded starter since he relocated his main string to the West Coast. The 5-year-old son of Giant's Causeway tried 12 furlongs once—coming in third in the Cape Henlopen Stakes at Delaware Park for previous trainer Arnaud Delacour—but Falcone is confident following a neck victory last time out in the Super Bowl Starter Handicap Feb. 4 at Santa Anita.

"He has (the distance) within his reach," Falcone said. "That last race was a mile and an eighth off a layoff, he galloped out really good, and he needed a race. The way he trains in the morning suggests he can get a mile and a half. He gallops strong and he gallops far, and the farther he gallops the stronger he gets."

Completing the field is grade 2 winner Frank Conversation, grade 1-placed Responsibleforlove, and recent allowance winners Colonist and Play Hard to Get.