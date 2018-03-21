Popular HRRN Shows Move To XM 201

Horse Racing Radio Network (HRRN), the Eclipse Award-winning broadcast organization based in Lexington, KY and official radio home of the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup World Championships, announced Wednesday their popular shows - Jock Talk, Trainer Talk, Call-In Show, Weekend Stakes Preview, Xpressbet Radio and Equine Forum - are moving to XM 201 beginning Thursday, March 22. Sirius 219 will continue to service those subscribers.

The shows can also be accessed on terrestrial affiliates across the country and via live streaming provided on the HRRN website, horseracingradio.net.

A complete HRRN programming schedule along with affiliates and SiriusXM information for all shows can be found on the network's website.



