McCutchen Saddles Three Winners at Aiken Trials

Trainer Robert McCutchen enjoyed a big day at the Aiken Trials March 17, sending out three winners.

Following are the results of the Thoroughbred races on the card.

Aiken Trials, March 17

Trial 1, 2yo maiden fillies, quarter mile, 4 went, :24

Gallanor, by Redeemed —Noorissun. Owner-Jellicoe Creek Farm, trainer-Mason Crosby, jockey-Kaitlin Montgomery; bred in Maryland by Jellicoe Creek

Second Trial, 2yo colts, quarter mile, 6 went, :23 3/5

Big Bruiser, by Flat Out —La La Pazusa. Owner-Walker McCutchen, trainer-Robert B. McCutchen, jockey-Mario Lopez; bred in New York by Dr. Jerry Bilinski & Harry Patten

Fourth Trial, 3yo and up, maiden fillies, 4 1/2 furlongs, :53 1/5

Sun Dress, by Archarcharch—Why the Mystery. Owner-Mason McCutchen, trainer-Robert B. McCutchen, jockey-Mario Lopez; bred in Kentucky by Joanne Mummert.

Fifth trial, 3yo and up colts and geldings, 4 1/2 furlongs, :52 3/5

Even It Up, by Even the Score —For Spacious Skies. Owner-Carson McCutchen, trainer-Robert B. McCutchen, jockey-Mario Lopez; bred in Kentucky by Claiborne Farm.

Sixth Trial, 3yo and up winners, 4 1/2 furlongs, :53 1/5

Woodbridge, by Langfuhr —Woodfern. Owners-Gustav Schickedanz and Dan Howard, trainer-Mike Keogh, jockey Kaitlin Montgomery; bred in Ontario by Gustav Schickedanz.